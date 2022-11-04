Read full article on original website
Huh? Sioux Falls Is Not The Best City for Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches are perfect meals during any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner...sandwiches are easy meals when you're on the go. However, not every city boasts the best sandwiches. A new study shows the best cities for sandwich lovers and apparently, Sioux Falls is not one of them. In...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.
Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter
Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He...
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them
Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Sioux Falls, SD
Even though you didn’t have any idea how to pronounce it during high school geography class, Sioux Falls likely caught your attention as the only dot on the South Dakota map bigger than the end of your pencil (although not much). However, despite its humble size, South Dakota’s Queen...
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
KELOLAND TV
605 Running Company to open in new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
KELOLAND TV
3 Sioux Falls city councilors support Wholestone, ask people to vote ‘no’ on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that aims to prevent new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits. Three Sioux Falls City Council members are voting “no” on the ordinance and saying they want to “get the facts straight.”
newsfromthestates.com
Johnson: Colorado experience doesn’t square with legal pot fears
Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
Kickin Country 100.5
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
kelo.com
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigate convenience store robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery. Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”
