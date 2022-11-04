ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: November 5th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Sioux Falls, SD

Even though you didn’t have any idea how to pronounce it during high school geography class, Sioux Falls likely caught your attention as the only dot on the South Dakota map bigger than the end of your pencil (although not much). However, despite its humble size, South Dakota’s Queen...
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
KELOLAND TV

605 Running Company to open in new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
newsfromthestates.com

Johnson: Colorado experience doesn’t square with legal pot fears

Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
Kickin Country 100.5

Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?

Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
kelo.com

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls police investigate convenience store robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery. Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”
