Acton, MA

Police hope new video might lead to breakthrough in Acton hit-and-run that seriously injured teen

By James Paleologopoulos, Keke Vencill, Rob Way
whdh.com
 3 days ago
whdh.com

Driver arrested on OUI charge and more after crash that injured State trooper in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials. An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

whdh.com

Police investigating deadly NH tractor-trailer crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating an early-morning tractor-trailer crash that left the driver dead. Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 2604 Brown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday found a tractor-trailer that had left the roadway in the area of 2604 Brown Ave. and struck a tree, according to police.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WINTHROP, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Dorchester, city leaders discuss increase in police presence

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Worcester Police: 5 juveniles arrested, firearms recovered following early Sunday morning pursuit

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

8-year-old girl on bike hit by truck in Loudon, police say

LOUDON, N.H. — An 8-year-old girl on a bike hit by a truck in Loudon is in serious but stable condition at a Boston hospital, police said. Loudon police said the crash happened before 5 p.m. on Friday on North Village Road. The 8-year-old was on a bike and...
LOUDON, NH
whdh.com

Billerica Man killed in crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man was killed in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday, officials said. Burlington Police responded to a crash at 12:50 p.m. on the Middlesex Turnpike intersection with Blue Sky Drive. Police said they found the involved motorcycle and sedan at the scene. The...
BURLINGTON, MA

