ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Johnny Depp appeals verdict that awarded ex-wife Amber Heard $2M

By Julia Mueller
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQoGO_0iy8v5XB00

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict that awarded his ex-wife, fellow actor Amber Heard, $2 million in the pair’s high-profile legal battle.

A jury in June partially sided with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in compensatory damages in his libel lawsuit against Heard. But the jury also found that one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s lawyers had defamed Heard, and the actress was awarded $2 million.

The new appellate brief, filed Wednesday in the Virginia Court of Appeals, contests the $2 million in Heard’s favor, according to excerpts shared online by Law & Crime.

The brief argues the jury’s judgement “on that lone statement is erroneous” and that Heard’s case “was fatally flawed.”

The trial drew national attention as legal teams for Depp and Heard sparred in the weeks-long televised proceedings.

Depp had accused Heard of damaging his reputation in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence, though she didn’t mention him by name in the piece.

Heard counterclaimed that Depp had damaged her reputation by calling her a liar.

The $2 million win Heard snagged accounted for statements by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling her allegations of abuse “a hoax.”

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Over So Soon: Johnny Depp's Romantic Fling With Married British Lawyer Ends Only Months After It First Begun

Johnny Depp’s relationship with married British lawyer Joelle Rich is believed to have ended only a few short months after it first began, RadarOnline.com has learned. Depp and Rich were first reported to be dating in September shortly after the 59-year-old Blow actor came out victorious in his heated and high-stakes defamation court trial feud against ex-wife Amber Heard.
VIRGINIA STATE
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
97.3 KBCO

Phoebe Bridgers Weighs In On 'Disgusting' Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

Phoebe Bridgers is not afraid to speak her mind and fight for what she believes in. The singer-songwriter has always championed marginalized communities and has suffered her own pain caused by powerful men. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Bridgers spoke about all of this and more. When the topic of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial came up, she didn't hesitate to call the whole thing "disgusting."
People

Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'

Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
ComicBook

Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released

A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Legal Team Doesn’t Want To Pay Out $2 Million, Say Amber Heard’s Claim Was ‘Fatally Flawed’ In Appeal

After a six-week, very public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury greatly sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at its conclusion. In the Depp v. Heard verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and owed her ex $15 million, but Depp was also found guilty on one count of Heard's countersuit, owing her $2 million in damages. The latest development regarding this case is an appeal made by Depp regarding what he owes Heard.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Heard Disappears From Twitter Following Takeover By Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk

In all likelihood, Amber Heard will write a memoir some day. And hopefully, the book will turn out to be an indispensable guide for women who are struggling with the influence of toxic bros in their lives. Over the summer Heard’s trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp made headlines in both...
DC News Now

DC News Now

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy