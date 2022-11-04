ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

By Iman Palm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKXwt_0iy8v3lj00

(KTLA) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced, in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

Comments / 114

Whitney Benedict
3d ago

what about the ones that filed and have three kids and still have yet to get there returns? please why does the irs keep delaying mine? i am single mom of three i don’t think this is right? I filed on february 11th still have yet to receive mine.

Reply(13)
28
Guest
3d ago

It is a child tax credit which means seniors who are struggling disabled, who are struggling people who are struggling that don’t have children. We don’t need the help we’re OK. Yes this is sarcasm.

Reply(1)
18
Tammy Telford
3d ago

people with children are getting enough money. how about the people that work everyday without children that are barely making it. this make me sick

Reply(5)
20
Related
Business Times

Social Security Payments: Millions of Americans To Receive $1,681 Within Eight Days; An 8.7% Raise Coming In 2023

For people whose birthdays come between the first and tenth of each month, millions will receive Social Security direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just eight days. The first batch of checks will be delivered on November 9 and, according to the Social Security Administration, they might total up to $4,194. Beginning in January of next year, retirees will get a rise of $146 to $1,827 per month.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Dayana Sabatin

Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Eligible For COVID Stimulus

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments. According to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.
Kiplinger

You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do

If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
DC News Now

DC News Now

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy