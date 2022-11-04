Respiratory illness rates spike in Louisiana

Flu season has come early this year.

Wife and mom of four young boys, Kelli Mahaffey, shares her ways of keeping her and her family safe this flu season.

“I'm encouraging all of us to wash our hands frequently and, use hand sanitizer before and after school, we get in the car before we get in the house, we always try to encourage to take our shoes at the door also I'm encouraging my boys to drink from their water bottles, and take those to school instead of drinking from water bottles," Mahaffey said.

Washing your hands is the first step in staying healthy.

Doctors also say getting a flu shot goes a long way.

Dr. Catherine Broussard, Pediatrician for Premier Pediatrics, said, "It sometimes does not prevent the flu but, it can decrease the severity and decrease your chance of complications."

If shots aren’t for you, there are still a few keys to keeping the flu away.

Dr. Catherine Broussard, Pediatrician for Premier Pediatrics said, “Eat a well-balanced diet, take your vitamins, get lots of rest, you know going to bed early getting a full night of sleep will help."

We will keep you updated on the Louisiana respiratory rates.