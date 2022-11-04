Read full article on original website
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses
LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out. A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
UpNorthLive.com
Iceman Cometh Challenge returns for 33rd year
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One of northern Michigan's most anticipated mountain bike races kicked off Saturday morning for its 33rd year. The Iceman Cometh Challenge has grown to include more than 5,000 cyclists who race through 28 miles of forest. Chad Schut is one of the original Iceman,...
traverseticker.com
A Dozen Individuals Disrupting Their Industries From Traverse City
Who’s disrupting the northern Michigan economy? Who’s living locally but on the cutting edge of their industry globally? The Traverse City Business News has unveiled its showcase of twelve of these local innovators, and it’s a list of who’s who — and "who knew?" Consider...
UpNorthLive.com
Cedar/Maple City Lions Club to sell Christmas trees
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club recently announced they will sell Christmas trees on certain days in November and December. Located at 100 E. Bellinger Road in Maple City, the Lions Club said they will offer a select variety of pre-cut trees at various price options.
UpNorthLive.com
TC West student starts fundraiser for epilepsy awareness
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A ninth-grade student at Traverse City West High School, who was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year, has set up an online fundraiser for Epilepsy Awareness Month. Anna Beers was diagnosed with epilepsy last June, after she experienced two seizures ten days apart from...
Strong winds, waves; 100,000+ without power statewide
The high winds knocked out power to 100,000+ statewide. Winds in some areas exceeded 60 mph. Crews are out working to restore power.
oceanacountypress.com
Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.
HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
Biehl’s Turkey Farm Brings Fresh, Local Flavor to Michigan Tables for Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving dinner could have a local flavor this year, if you’re a fan of fresh, local turkey. A Northern Michigan family farm is going on more than 60 years strong. Biehl’s Turkey Farm near Mancelona is fast-approaching their busiest week of the year. James Biehl has been...
travelawaits.com
The Gorgeous Resort On The Shores of Lake Michigan That The Whole Family Will Love
Situated within walking distance of downtown Traverse City on East Front Street, Delamar Traverse City is an upscale boutique resort. Nestled by Lake Michigan’s shoreline, the 173-room full-service hotel will welcome you year-round. What I enjoy the most about Traverse City is that it’s right on the Grand Traverse...
