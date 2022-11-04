ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Iceman Cometh Challenge returns for 33rd year

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One of northern Michigan's most anticipated mountain bike races kicked off Saturday morning for its 33rd year. The Iceman Cometh Challenge has grown to include more than 5,000 cyclists who race through 28 miles of forest. Chad Schut is one of the original Iceman,...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cedar/Maple City Lions Club to sell Christmas trees

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club recently announced they will sell Christmas trees on certain days in November and December. Located at 100 E. Bellinger Road in Maple City, the Lions Club said they will offer a select variety of pre-cut trees at various price options.
MAPLE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC West student starts fundraiser for epilepsy awareness

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A ninth-grade student at Traverse City West High School, who was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year, has set up an online fundraiser for Epilepsy Awareness Month. Anna Beers was diagnosed with epilepsy last June, after she experienced two seizures ten days apart from...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.

HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

