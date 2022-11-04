ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Family still searching for missing 25-year-old man in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – The search continues for a 25-year-old man in south Bexar County who was last seen on Oct. 30. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. His brother, Zachary Wiseman and his sister, Chelsea Martinez said they’re doing everything they can to find him.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

