Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shot while arriving at East Side church, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside of an East Side church Sunday morning left one man dead and two suspects still on the run, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of WW White Road. Police said a silver Durango arrived...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman arrested for DWI after drivers crash into home, tree
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are in the hospital, one person was arrested for DWI and one family’s home on the North Side has extensive damage after a car crashed into it overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4200...
foxsanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
SAPD: Man fatally shot outside East Side church, two suspects on the run
The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old child and a 35-year-old driver died due to the accident.
foxsanantonio.com
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
KSAT 12
Family still searching for missing 25-year-old man in south Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY – The search continues for a 25-year-old man in south Bexar County who was last seen on Oct. 30. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. His brother, Zachary Wiseman and his sister, Chelsea Martinez said they’re doing everything they can to find him.
KSAT 12
Fight at South Side bar leads to pepper spraying and gunfire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a bar on the city’s South Side left a crowd of people pepper sprayed and two hospitalized with gunshot wounds, said San Antonio police. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Police said a fight...
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
KSAT 12
Father shoots son in arm, leaves him hospitalized after argument on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between a father and his son on the West Side resulted in a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Santiago Street. Police said it’s unknown what...
SAPD: Security uses pepper spray to disperse crowd after fight breaks out; shooting then happens in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A fight broke out inside a bar, and soon after, a shooting took place in the parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
Police investigating after someone opens fire in San Antonio bar parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in a bar parking lot overnight Friday. Just after 1:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a reported shooting.
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
KSAT 12
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot dead after he rushed Hays County sheriff’s deputies with a knife Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies were called to a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills. Shortly after, deputies also...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men hospitalized after fight at Southside bar leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a Southside bar led to a shooting that left two men hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the bar...
Man was arriving for church services when he was shot, killed, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arriving to church when he was shot and killed, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Sunday morning outside a church on WW White Road on the city's east side. Police said a car with four adults and two kids...
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio
Luna Joanna, 13, was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, at the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in San Antonio, Texas.
Comments / 1