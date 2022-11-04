If you haven’t registered to vote yet in Tuesday’s election you still have time, including in-person registration on Election Day. Local judges have been preparing for weeks to be ready for voters at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, one of the designated Voter Service and Polling Centers in Garfield County, and they will be there through the election to make voting as accessible as possible for anyone who is able.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO