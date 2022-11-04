Read full article on original website
Stevens
3d ago
Thank you, Jerry Law!! I have attempted to defend Lauren's legislative progress on many apps. The trolls and uneducated are ferocious and immature in their attacks on her and in all cases, outright lying about her record and her personally. It's absolutely atrocious and disgusting! Frisch also has a voting record from his time on the Aspen City Council, however, I can't access it anywhere!! Why is that?? I've also not heard anything about what he will espouse in Congress? Only that he really wants to unseat Mrs. Boebert!! That seems to be the ONLY thing on his platform!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Catching up on some non-endorsement reader perspectives
First of all, I would like to thank the Post Independent for posting letters from our community, especially regarding the upcoming election. It’s been enlightening to read all the different viewpoints, and being able to agree to disagree. I have a conservative viewpoint and have posted a few letters...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday Biz briefs: New WRNF deputy, women’s forum coming, BOCC supports trades education
The White River National Forest recently announced Heather Noel as its new Deputy Forest Supervisor. Noel comes to the White River from the Angeles National Forest in southern California, where she was the Deputy Forest Supervisor. “Heather is a great fit for the White River. She brings diverse experience in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Longevity Project: Road to independence after permanent brain injury paved in support systems
Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final article in a weekly series The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. Kara Brouhard’s dog, Tucker, instantly greets her guests with a wagging tail when they enter her home, festive Halloween decorations covering...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Single materials ban might be a solution to save room at the Glenwood Springs landfill
Glenwood Springs may ban certain types of materials at the city’s South Canyon Landfill that can be recycled or composted, in order to extend the life of the landfill. “It’s basically items brought to the landfill that we know can be recycled, composted and brought in in an inefficient and environmentally friendly way,” city Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale Community School interns interview Mayor Godes and local rock shop owner Patti ‘Rockstar’
Students from Carbondale Community School, Keeley Riley and Madeline Lucks, had the opportunity to shadow the Glenwood Springs Post Independent as interns for a few days, and the newspaper staff made sure to feed them straight to the wolves. Riley spent the majority of the week with the newspaper staff,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Election season is almost over and Garfield County election judges have been working hard
If you haven’t registered to vote yet in Tuesday’s election you still have time, including in-person registration on Election Day. Local judges have been preparing for weeks to be ready for voters at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, one of the designated Voter Service and Polling Centers in Garfield County, and they will be there through the election to make voting as accessible as possible for anyone who is able.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Independence Pass officially closed for the season
Motorists can no longer depend on Independence Pass to shave off some time on their drive to Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that the pass is officially closed for the season after this week’s snowstorm. The scenic stretch of Highway 82, which connects Aspen to Twin...
New 21-and-up hot springs coming to Colorado
Iron Mountain Hot Springs will add 10 riverside hot spring pools that are adults-only.Iron Mountain Hot Springs. (Glenwood Springs, CO)Iron Mountain Hot Springs is opening a new “Upriver” section which will be an adults-only collection of 10 riverside pools.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Volleyball seasons end at regionals for Garfield County high school teams
The regional round of the Colorado High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament on Saturday saw one match win among three Garfield County teams that were represented, Roaring Fork, but the weekend marked the end of the line for all three teams. Playing at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: Blue winged olives are the main attraction now on local rivers
Now that we have some cool weather under our belts here in the Roaring Fork Valley, the fishing will begin to change yet again. The fish notice these annual cycles and their feeding patterns, behaviors and diet are starting to adjust. So must we as fly fishers. Over the next...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Howard Henry Hammond
Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away October 28, 2022 at the family home in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side. Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado and graduated from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle football pulls off postseason upset against Florence; Glenwood drops season finale to Palisade, misses playoffs
In stunning fashion, Rifle football pulled off a 14-7 Class 2A postseason upset against Florence on the road Saturday. “This tells us we have a resilient bunch that’s just starting to figure it out,” Bears head coach Ryan Whittington said. “We’re just growing and learning.”. Having...
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: I-70 and US 6 reopen after snowstorm on Thursday, Nov. 4
9:04 a.m.: U.S. 6 is now open. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website, adverse conditions exist between Montezuma Road and Interstate 70 between markers 219 and 229. Check COTrip.org for the latest information. 7 a.m., Oct. 4: U.S. 6 remains closed. I-70 opened during the night. 6:30...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt goes to the air in playoff win over Woodland Park, eyes Eaton in next round
Calling it an air raid offense might be a stretch, but the Longhorns had little hesitancy letting Kade Schneider cut loose in the passing game. The senior quarterback led the Basalt High School football team’s offense to a huge afternoon in a 45-24 first-round playoff win Saturday over visiting Woodland Park on the BHS field.
Aspen Daily News
Accident on slippery road near Basalt sends two girls to hospital
Two young girls were injured Friday morning when a pickup truck slipped off Two Rivers Road, rolled at least once and landed on its side in a bog adjacent to the Roaring Fork River, authorities said. The two girls were unrestrained and one of them suffered a head injury, according...
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge soccer punches ticket to 3A semifinals via Centeno overtime header; Roaring Fork bows out in Fort Collins
Coal Ridge soccer was trailing Middle Park 3-2 with 9 minutes and 24 seconds left. Kicking a gorgeous volley from 20 yards out, Titans junior Alexis Serna buried it in the back of the goal. “That was a beautiful ball,” Titans head coach Michael Mikalakis said of Serna’s goal. “It...
Comments / 1