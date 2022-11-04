The housing market in New York was upended during the pandemic. Record-high rents hit Manhattan, other boroughs saw spikes in apartment demands, and mortgage rates affected buying. Whether you own or rent, you've probably noticed a difference or will notice one in time. Pat Kiernan sits down with experts and NY1 reporters to unpack the housing crisis and how we can make the market more affordable for everyone who wants to live here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO