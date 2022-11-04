Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Related
NY1
Double homicide of newborn twins in the Bronx still unsolved
It’s a case that’s haunted NYPD investigators for two years. “It hurts. Two years later, we’re still here,” said NYPD Lt. William O’Toole, the commanding officer of the Bronx Homicide Squad. For O’Toole this case has become personal. The NYPD has unofficially adopted the twin...
NY1
Man charged with murdering, dismembering girlfriend in Brooklyn
A Harlem man has been arrested and charged with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, whose remains were discovered in two suitcases inside her Brooklyn apartment in September, police and prosecutors say. Justin Williams, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of concealment of...
NY1
Bronx resident says NYCHA apartment plagued with ignored issues
Zujeiry Sanchez says she has been dealing with ignored maintenance issues in her NYCHA apartment located in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. “The pipes are breaking apart. It’s flooding the whole apartment. Our floors are sinking in,” Sanchez said. What You Need To Know. A NYCHA tenant...
NY1
Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan
A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
NY1
New York National Guard explains role at Staten Island shelters
For the first time, the New York National Guard has opened up about the work they are doing at two Staten Island shelters. Anyone driving by the hotels on Wild Avenue on Staten Island would not be able to tell that two of the hotels are now home to several hundred migrants.
NY1
What can we do about NYC's housing crisis?
The housing market in New York was upended during the pandemic. Record-high rents hit Manhattan, other boroughs saw spikes in apartment demands, and mortgage rates affected buying. Whether you own or rent, you've probably noticed a difference or will notice one in time. Pat Kiernan sits down with experts and NY1 reporters to unpack the housing crisis and how we can make the market more affordable for everyone who wants to live here.
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Kwacey Coggins
It was a simple conversation with a friend that ultimately led to a lifelong invite. “I wanted to get more involved. Nicole introduced me to Robert and they gave me my first assignment that day," Kwacey Coggins laughs as he waits for his pickup to be ready. "And I just fell in love with it. And nine years later, I’m still involved.”
NY1
New York City votes in favor of all four ballot measures
City residents said yes to all four ballot measures at the polls in Tuesday’s midterm elections, in addition to casting votes for city, state, and federal officials. One of the measures was posed to voters statewide, while the other three pertained to just New York City. The first measure...
NY1
New Yorkers set to elect an attorney general and comptroller
It’s been a busy first term as state attorney general for Letitia James. “I’ve sued the gun lobby, I’ve sued you know who,” she said to supporters at a Brooklyn event on the eve of the election. The former New York City public advocate fought former...
Comments / 0