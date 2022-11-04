After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged by “strong voices” to halt the team's intent to hire Udoka, who is currently suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO