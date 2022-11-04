Read full article on original website
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
NHL
McNab dies at 70, was 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee
Forward, broadcaster diagnosed with cancer in August, 11th in Bruins history in goals. Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche who played 14 NHL seasons as a forward, died Sunday. He was 70. "The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab,"...
NBC Sports
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka
After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged by “strong voices” to halt the team's intent to hire Udoka, who is currently suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
Yardbarker
Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson But Win Thriller in Philadelphia
New lineup decisions, both forced and optional, allowed the New York Knicks to overcome another ugly third quarter in Philadelphia.
NBC Sports
Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics
Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
Nets may ‘back off’ on hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as next coach due to ‘blow back’
With the Nets already embroiled in one controversy over Kyrie Irving, they may end up avoiding another by backing off on hiring Ime Udoka as their next coach due to potential “blow back,” multiple league sources said. “[Nets owner] Joe [Tsai] is getting some blow back” and there’s...
Women In Nets’ Leadership Reportedly Pushing Back On Ime Udoka Hiring
The Brooklyn Nets irked many outside their organization last week given reports citing their interest in hiring Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach. It now appears those sentiments are mirrored by others within the franchise, as well. One day after NBA insider Marc Stein reported there have...
FanSided
