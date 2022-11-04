ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

dcnewsnow.com

Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson

Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home.
LA PLATA, MD
dcnewsnow.com

DC News Now @ Noon

DC News Now @ Noon

The Fairfax County Police Department said that a person who fired a gun near the grounds of an elementary school ran off when officers showed up. A car hit him on Dulles Toll Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Prince George's County: What's on the ballot?

Prince George's County: What's on the ballot?

Election officials in Prince George's County say they're dealing with a new challenge this election season. There are a lot of questions on the ballot, which may cause delays at the polls.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting

D.C. voters cast ballots on last day of early voting

Voters in D.C. were excited to cast their ballots on Sunday for what will likely be a historic election.
WASHINGTON, DC

