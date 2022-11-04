'I hear you' | State College Community Oversight Board holds forum, responds to Uncensored America protests

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
SCPD's Community Oversight Board holds public forum following police response to on-campus protests
State College Police Department's Community Oversight Board hosted a forum for students and community members to voice their opinions about the police department's response to protests surrounding the recent Uncensored America event. Aside from the COB members, officers from SCPD, and University Police and Public Safety participated in the event.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Military Appreciation Week events for the community
With Penn State Military Appreciation Week coming closer, here are a few upcoming events happening at the university and in the State College community. Noon — The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee will host a luncheon at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, honoring Penn State employee service members and veterans. The event will last until 2 p.m.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Lion Ambassadors team up with YMCA to combat food insecurity
To some, having food in the pantry is guaranteed, but to others, it's a scarcity — that's why Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors chose to partner with the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program to pack bags full of food items to distribute to schools in the county.
Digital Collegian
Annual Centre Film Festival brings the community together to provide a platform for filmmakers
Filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers from all over came to Centre County this fall for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, many different films were shown at both The State Theatre on West College Avenue and the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. Filmmakers, producers and actors were in attendance throughout the festival.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense swarms Indiana with program-record 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers. Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced...
Digital Collegian
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia gathers 3rd Big Ten Setter of the Week honor of 2022 season
For the third time this season, graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was awarded with a conference weekly honor. Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week after tallying 93 assists during the two matches against Maryland and Rutgers this past week, as she continues to keep defenses guessing at the net.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for Maryland game
Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time. The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen's 'fire' leads to explosive performance in No. 15 Penn State football's win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster. Allen,...
Digital Collegian
'Nothing had changed' | Sean Clifford starts again for Penn State football while Drew Allar plays in 2nd half
Despite the looming prospect that freshman Drew Allar could take over as Penn State’s starting quarterback, it was sixth-year senior Senior Clifford who fielded the team’s first snap Saturday, just as he’s done over the past four seasons. Some fans have called for Allar to replace Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Despite little off-puck movement from Michigan, Penn State men's hockey mostly struggles to find net
After returning to Pegula Ice Area fresh off of a shoutout win against No. 1 Michigan, Penn State struggled in Game 2 to keep the momentum. Winning the first puck drop, though, the blue and white kicked things off with hard-nosed offense, staying in Michigan’s third for nearly the entire first minute of Period 1.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s offensive line holds steady despite absence of 3 starters, extends young players' roles
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.
Digital Collegian
Late 3rd-period rally nearly saves Penn State men's hockey in overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan
A miracle comeback came up just short for Penn State on Saturday. After defeating No. 1 Michigan a day earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a tough 4-3 loss in overtime against their Big Ten rival. However, this loss came with an explosive third-period performance from Guy Gadowsky’s team. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey set to play Louisville in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State experienced a difficult loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger prize — winning its first national championship — is still on the table. The Nittany Lions will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, announced during the selection show Sunday night. The game will take place Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Digital Collegian
Despite 2nd weekly sweep in Big Ten play, Penn State women's volleyball falls spot in AVCA poll
Despite clinching two victories in a row, Penn State dropped one spot in the most recent AVCA Division I poll on Monday. Defeating Maryland in a 3-1 match Wednesday in Rec Hall, the No. 16 Nittany Lions to the road on the weekend, sweeping Rutgers on Sunday. With only six...
Digital Collegian
‘I just feel so blessed’ | Penn State women’s soccer returns home after Big Ten Tournament Championship
Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittany Lion was riding a bike up and down Burrowes Road — it was celebration time for Penn State. The blue and white certainly earned the right to celebrate after its 3-2 victory over...
Digital Collegian
Lamppa, Wall commend teammates for 3rd-period rally despite overtime loss
Penn State had an eventful weekend against No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The No. 13 Nittany Lions started their series strong against the Wolverines, defeating them Friday 3-0. The Nittany Lions didn’t have the same luck on the second game of the series, losing 4-3 in overtime.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament title-winners Penn State women's soccer to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
With its Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, Penn State clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions were named a two seed and will host on Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament with the game taking place Friday at 6 p.m. Coach Erica Dambach’s team...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings
Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer drops low-scoring affair to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
Penn State had a chance to redeem a regular season loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hoosiers, however, had other plans. Indiana defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in Bloomington, Indiana, in a low scoring affair, a drastic difference from the Hoosiers 4-2 victory over the blue and white on Oct. 14.
