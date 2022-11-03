ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’

Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’

It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic might’ve just given the OK for you to pirate his biopic

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, and it is getting heaped with acclaim for audiences and critics, so it is naturally garnering a lot of interest. The trouble is, The Roku Channel isn’t exactly available worldwide, so international fans have been wondering...
Jason Momoa teases dream DC project in the works under James Gunn

Hype is rebuilding as the DC Universe is now under a new direction, with Jason Momoa hyping his dream project finally being in development thanks to James Gunn. Momoa has been one of the few consistent highlights of the consistently troubled DC Cinematic Universe, with audiences responding well to him as Aquaman, and box office returns to back it up. Now with another resurgence underway at DC with James Gunn leading the ship, Momoa has teased being able to work on his dream project.
Which MCU shows should have been movies? The Marvel faithful weighs in

Disney Plus has been a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; not only can Kevin Feige now tap into ideas that never would have flown in public cinemas (looking at you, WandaVision), but the service allows the MCU to tell their stories in a wide variety of new mediums, including episodic shows, shorts, and now individual television specials after Werewolf by Night.
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
Incredible comic book characters from the mind of Grant Morrison

Grant Morrison has established himself as one of comics’ all-time great imagineers. Few writers have done so much to bring counterculture to the mainstream through creator-owned comics and his extensive work for publishers like DC and Marvel. He’s dragged some of the most prominent characters through iconically non-linear journeys and shaped how we perceive the biggest names in the genre.
