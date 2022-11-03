Hype is rebuilding as the DC Universe is now under a new direction, with Jason Momoa hyping his dream project finally being in development thanks to James Gunn. Momoa has been one of the few consistent highlights of the consistently troubled DC Cinematic Universe, with audiences responding well to him as Aquaman, and box office returns to back it up. Now with another resurgence underway at DC with James Gunn leading the ship, Momoa has teased being able to work on his dream project.

10 HOURS AGO