Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead
There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’
Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’
It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Don’t get your hopes up, we could still be years away from the X-Men in the MCU
There’s been a question on the minds of Marvel fans for what seems to be the longest time, ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox way back in the dark ages of 2019 – when will the X-Men be joining the ranks of all of our other beloved Marvel heroes on the big screen?
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic might’ve just given the OK for you to pirate his biopic
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, and it is getting heaped with acclaim for audiences and critics, so it is naturally garnering a lot of interest. The trouble is, The Roku Channel isn’t exactly available worldwide, so international fans have been wondering...
Jason Momoa teases dream DC project in the works under James Gunn
Hype is rebuilding as the DC Universe is now under a new direction, with Jason Momoa hyping his dream project finally being in development thanks to James Gunn. Momoa has been one of the few consistent highlights of the consistently troubled DC Cinematic Universe, with audiences responding well to him as Aquaman, and box office returns to back it up. Now with another resurgence underway at DC with James Gunn leading the ship, Momoa has teased being able to work on his dream project.
Which MCU shows should have been movies? The Marvel faithful weighs in
Disney Plus has been a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; not only can Kevin Feige now tap into ideas that never would have flown in public cinemas (looking at you, WandaVision), but the service allows the MCU to tell their stories in a wide variety of new mediums, including episodic shows, shorts, and now individual television specials after Werewolf by Night.
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies
As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
Incredible comic book characters from the mind of Grant Morrison
Grant Morrison has established himself as one of comics’ all-time great imagineers. Few writers have done so much to bring counterculture to the mainstream through creator-owned comics and his extensive work for publishers like DC and Marvel. He’s dragged some of the most prominent characters through iconically non-linear journeys and shaped how we perceive the biggest names in the genre.
Superhero sleuths convinced they know what Jason Momoa’s ‘dream’ DCU project is, and it’s not the SnyderVerse
We’ve officially entered a brand new era, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now overseeing DC Studios as the company’s freshly-installed co-CEOs, and it hasn’t taken long for the flames of speculation to begin being fanned. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator’s heartfelt Twitter thread promising to...
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
