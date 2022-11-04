Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Spokane city councilmembers address gerrymandering concerns ahead of vote on redistricting map proposals
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is expected to officially approve a new council district map at their meeting on Monday evening. At their meeting on October 24, the council voted 4-2 in favor of a map drawn by District 3 Council Member Zack Zappone instead of a map unanimously recommended to the council by the city's redistricting board.
KHQ Right Now
Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief
Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night's windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
KHQ Right Now
Thousands without power as Avista, Inland Power crews make progress
SPOKANE, Wash. - Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of noon on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane residents inundated with political Robotexts and calls
SPOKANE, Wash. - With just one day left until the midterm election, you've likely already been inundated with campaign ads on tv, radio, social media and even directly to your phone through text messages and calls. It happens every year, but this avenue of campaigning seems to be getting even...
KHQ Right Now
Winter Weather Advisory in place from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
An icy morning commute is expected for folks across the region Monday, as freezing snow and rain showers move into the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Spokane County, including Downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley, from one a.m. to four p.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, two to five inches of snowfall is expected.
KHQ Right Now
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
KHQ Right Now
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for murder in Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
KHQ Right Now
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
KHQ Right Now
Man accused of killing Arezu Kashify arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
KHQ Right Now
Bodycam footage shows arrest of robbery suspect armed with bear spray
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of robbing two stores with bear spray was arrested on Saturday after a patrol officer noticed the suspect's vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), a man and woman entered a sporting goods store in north Spokane on Friday, Nov. 4, loading thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise into a cart and attempting to leave with it. When store employees confronted the pair, the man brandished bear spray and pointed it towards employees, elevating the crime to a robbery.
KHQ Right Now
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
