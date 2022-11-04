SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO