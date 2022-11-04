Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL TOUGH GUY SUGGESTS MITCHELL MILLER COULD HAVE A TARGET ON HIS BACK
The Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins debacle has been all the rage this week, as the implications of the transaction are considerable. Miller was charged in juvenile court for the abuse of an intellectually disabled classmate, including racially charged insults and slurs. The victim's mother insists that it was not an isolated incident, rather years of consistent bullying.
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
ESPN
Benn has hat trick as Stars roll past Oilers, 6-2
EDMONTON, Alberta -- — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller also scored for the Stars,...
markerzone.com
LUKE KUNIN GETS MATCH PENALTY FOR HIT TO THE HEAD OF PATRIC HORNQVIST
If the NHL is ever going to be serious about limiting checks to the head, taking hits like this one seriously is a great start. And from what we have seen from the Department of Player Safety the past few years, they don't. Kunin was assessed a match penalty for...
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
Gary Bettman: Bruins’ Mitchell Miller not welcome in NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Boston Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller is ineligible to play in the league because
Live coverage: Bucks vs. Hawks at State Farm Arena
Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks go for their 10th-straight win at 7:15 p.m. against the Atlanta Hawks. Get live updates here. More:The Milwaukee Bucks have been involved in...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER'S AGENT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER CONTRACT SIGNING
Amid the announcement and reaction to the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller to an entry-level by the Boston Bruins, Miller's agent has apparently been taking heat for signing him as a client given the racial implications of the situation. Eustace King of O2K Sports Management has now decided to release a statement commenting on why he signed Miller despite Miller's racist actions in the past, and why his agency was onboard.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
Bless You Boys
The Tigers offseason calendar; Roster cuts are imminent
With the World Series now over and the Houston Astros crowned as the champs, the 2022-23 offseason is officially under way!. Let’s start the Detroit Tigers offseason by setting the stage a little bit. Here are the important dates and deadlines for the off season. November 6: Free Agency...
