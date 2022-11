Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) Who will punch their ticket to the IHSA Volleyball State Tournament next weekend at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.? Four Central Illinois teams competed in Super-Sectional action Friday night. IHSA Volleyball Super-Sectional Results:. Class 1A: Lutheran def. St. Thomas More: 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 -- Lutheran will play...

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO