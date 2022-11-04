Mt. Hebron football avenges early-season loss with 29-21 playoff win over Reservoir

Reservoir's Matthew Cook (4) celebrates a touchdown catch with Jordan Tate against Mt. Hebron during a football game at Reservoir High School on Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron football lost its season opener to Reservoir plagued by penalties and turnovers. Thursday night in the most important game of its season, the Vikings got revenge.

Leaning on their versatile ground attack and senior Drew Peperone, the Vikings beat Reservoir, 29-21, in a Class 4A/3A West Region first-round playoff game.

The Vikings finished with 322 yards rushing. Peperone headlined the effort with 167 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns and one receiving. The Vikings advance to the second round and will face either top-seed Urbana or No. 8 Tuscarora.

Mt. Hebron's Drew Peperone celebrates a first-quarter touchdown run against Reservoir during Friday's first-round regional playoff game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Vikings’ offensive line of left tackle Darius Smith, left guard Logan Ruehl, center Chris Graciano, right guard Sam Jordan and right tackle Danny Harrington controlled the line of scrimmage throughout, as tight ends Tarek Lewis and Keegan Ryan also played an integral part.

“They came out and just played like we always knew them to play,” Mt. Hebron coach Shawn Frederick said. “Tough, tenacious Vikings that just want to pound the turf, pound the rock. They just came out with a sense of urgency that really just carried the team. Drew on those kick-out blocks, opening up the power, and then when he got the ball, he was running downhill, lowering his shoulders and taking three, four tacklers with him. That was huge. The line was getting lift, which was phenomenal. Our pulls by the guards were getting up there, everything was just clicking really well.”

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to find success. Facing a fourth-and-1 on its opening drive, Peperone ripped off a 70-yard run to the 1-yard line. He scored on the following play. Mt. Hebron’s rushing attack sustained its success on the next drive. Brett Barron capped off a 10-play, 59-yard drive with a 4-yard score.

Mt Hebron's Brett Barron tries to stiff-arm a tackle attempt by a Reservoir defender during Friday's first-round regional playoff game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir found a groove on its second possession catalyzed by Adrian Alvarado. Alvarado finished the 6-play, 54-yard drive with an 11-yard run, finding a crease on the outside. But the Gators defense still couldn’t stop Mt. Hebron, allowing a third consecutive scoring drive. Peperone scored his second touchdown of the night. Each of the Vikings’ first 25 plays were runs.

Although the defense struggled, Reservoir’s offense once again executed a scoring drive. This time the Gators attacked through the air. Jordan Tate connected with Matthew Cook for a 31-yard score, as Cook made a great mid-air adjustment on the ball. A one-possession game once again, Reservoir had Mt. Hebron seemingly right where it wanted them facing a third-and-long. However, quarterback Tobie Lewis connected with Peperone on a wheel route for a 77-yard score. Peperone also added a two-point conversion that extended the Vikings’ lead to 29-13.

“That’s a play we’ve been running since junior varsity year,” Peperone said. “I’ve known Tobie for a long time, we have a good connection. We saw their tendencies again, third-and-long, knew what we had to do.”

Trailing by 16 at the break, Reservoir needed a scoring drive to start the second half and got one with Alvarado scoring his second touchdown of the game. Tate sparked the offense with his playmaking ability. He also fought off a Vikings defender, connecting with Julian Bond for the two-point conversion, trimming the deficit to 29-21 midway through the third quarter.

“He’s done a great job for us,” Reservoir coach Bryan Cole said. “Week 1 was his first game as a varsity quarterback and a varsity player. He’s progressed throughout the year. We asked him to do a lot, he’s got to be the leader of the offense and know where everyone is supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do. Every game he’s gotten better and better and tonight he got to display some of his talents.”

On Mt. Hebron’s ensuing drive, Reservoir finally got the stop it needed. However, the offense was unable to convert and punted the ball back to Mt. Hebron early in the fourth quarter, not knowing it would be the final time they touched the ball. Leaning on their ground game and offensive line once again, the Vikings controlled the clock for the remainder of the game.

They ran the game’s final 15 plays, including a pair of critical fourth down conversions. Barron played an integral part on the drive rushing for a first down and also finding Cooper Stockenberg for an 8-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Peperone iced the game with a 10-yard rush inside the 20, with the Vikings promptly lining up in victory formation.

“That’s what our whole team is based about, those long drives, hard gritty runs,” Barron said. “It’s what the whole offense is based around. We did what we had to do. We our did job, it’s whoever wanted it more.”