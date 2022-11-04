ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MD

Mt. Hebron football avenges early-season loss with 29-21 playoff win over Reservoir

By Jacob Steinberg Baltimore Sun Media
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 4 days ago

Reservoir's Matthew Cook (4) celebrates a touchdown catch with Jordan Tate against Mt. Hebron during a football game at Reservoir High School on Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron football lost its season opener to Reservoir plagued by penalties and turnovers. Thursday night in the most important game of its season, the Vikings got revenge.

Leaning on their versatile ground attack and senior Drew Peperone, the Vikings beat Reservoir, 29-21, in a Class 4A/3A West Region first-round playoff game.

The Vikings finished with 322 yards rushing. Peperone headlined the effort with 167 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns and one receiving. The Vikings advance to the second round and will face either top-seed Urbana or No. 8 Tuscarora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7RsL_0iy8s9t200
Mt. Hebron's Drew Peperone celebrates a first-quarter touchdown run against Reservoir during Friday's first-round regional playoff game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Vikings’ offensive line of left tackle Darius Smith, left guard Logan Ruehl, center Chris Graciano, right guard Sam Jordan and right tackle Danny Harrington controlled the line of scrimmage throughout, as tight ends Tarek Lewis and Keegan Ryan also played an integral part.

“They came out and just played like we always knew them to play,” Mt. Hebron coach Shawn Frederick said. “Tough, tenacious Vikings that just want to pound the turf, pound the rock. They just came out with a sense of urgency that really just carried the team. Drew on those kick-out blocks, opening up the power, and then when he got the ball, he was running downhill, lowering his shoulders and taking three, four tacklers with him. That was huge. The line was getting lift, which was phenomenal. Our pulls by the guards were getting up there, everything was just clicking really well.”

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to find success. Facing a fourth-and-1 on its opening drive, Peperone ripped off a 70-yard run to the 1-yard line. He scored on the following play. Mt. Hebron’s rushing attack sustained its success on the next drive. Brett Barron capped off a 10-play, 59-yard drive with a 4-yard score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5C2j_0iy8s9t200
Mt Hebron's Brett Barron tries to stiff-arm a tackle attempt by a Reservoir defender during Friday's first-round regional playoff game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir found a groove on its second possession catalyzed by Adrian Alvarado. Alvarado finished the 6-play, 54-yard drive with an 11-yard run, finding a crease on the outside. But the Gators defense still couldn’t stop Mt. Hebron, allowing a third consecutive scoring drive. Peperone scored his second touchdown of the night. Each of the Vikings’ first 25 plays were runs.

Although the defense struggled, Reservoir’s offense once again executed a scoring drive. This time the Gators attacked through the air. Jordan Tate connected with Matthew Cook for a 31-yard score, as Cook made a great mid-air adjustment on the ball. A one-possession game once again, Reservoir had Mt. Hebron seemingly right where it wanted them facing a third-and-long. However, quarterback Tobie Lewis connected with Peperone on a wheel route for a 77-yard score. Peperone also added a two-point conversion that extended the Vikings’ lead to 29-13.

“That’s a play we’ve been running since junior varsity year,” Peperone said. “I’ve known Tobie for a long time, we have a good connection. We saw their tendencies again, third-and-long, knew what we had to do.”

Trailing by 16 at the break, Reservoir needed a scoring drive to start the second half and got one with Alvarado scoring his second touchdown of the game. Tate sparked the offense with his playmaking ability. He also fought off a Vikings defender, connecting with Julian Bond for the two-point conversion, trimming the deficit to 29-21 midway through the third quarter.

“He’s done a great job for us,” Reservoir coach Bryan Cole said. “Week 1 was his first game as a varsity quarterback and a varsity player. He’s progressed throughout the year. We asked him to do a lot, he’s got to be the leader of the offense and know where everyone is supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do. Every game he’s gotten better and better and tonight he got to display some of his talents.”

[ High school sports roundup from Nov. 3. ]

On Mt. Hebron’s ensuing drive, Reservoir finally got the stop it needed. However, the offense was unable to convert and punted the ball back to Mt. Hebron early in the fourth quarter, not knowing it would be the final time they touched the ball. Leaning on their ground game and offensive line once again, the Vikings controlled the clock for the remainder of the game.

They ran the game’s final 15 plays, including a pair of critical fourth down conversions. Barron played an integral part on the drive rushing for a first down and also finding Cooper Stockenberg for an 8-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Peperone iced the game with a 10-yard rush inside the 20, with the Vikings promptly lining up in victory formation.

“That’s what our whole team is based about, those long drives, hard gritty runs,” Barron said. “It’s what the whole offense is based around. We did what we had to do. We our did job, it’s whoever wanted it more.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorepositive.com

The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen

The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

Alert issued for missing Towson 12-year-old

TOWSON, MD -The Baltimore County Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen overnight in Towson.  Austin Nathanael Pakpahan (14) 6’0, 200 lbs. was last seen 11/6/22 at 1:30 am, in the Towson area, wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants. If you have info, call 911 or 410-887-2361 The post Alert issued for missing Towson 12-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Construction Underway on Peruvian Chicken Restaurant on Route 1

Construction is underway on a long-delayed Peruvian chicken restaurant coming to an empty building at the northern edge of Hyattsville’s Arts District. Suya’s Pollo a la Brasa, owned by Takoma Park resident Patrick Kamgang, was long planned to move into the former Jey’s Auto building at 5731 Baltimore Ave. in Riverdale Park, across from DeMatha Catholic High School.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
talbotspy.org

Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl

Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WBAL Radio

16-year-old girl shot in back in Belair-Edison neighborhood

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood. City police said officers were called around 3:50 p.m. to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family and friends of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him in Baltimore County

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pulling up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Remembering legendary Dundalk English professor and gentleman Allen Stockett

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour was already placed at Drug City in Dundalk before we lost beloved English professor Allen Stockett. Nestor gathered a few different folks from his space, CCBC professor Jay Trucker and lifer Dundalk ’85 pal Stan Jablonski to honor the late, great Shakespeare meets Bogart, non-digital old-school man of words who taught us a lot about life in those S.A.T. prep classes.
DUNDALK, MD
mocoshow.com

Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
FREDERICK, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Smoke and Barrel

It was a sports fan’s ideal night out. Folks descended on Grey Rock Mansion to indulge in bourbon tastings and taste treats from a variety of local restaurants…all while mingling inside and under several tents outside with Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. and Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Odgen. The party benefited the Jonathan Ogden Foundation and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state

Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
MARYLAND STATE
Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
879
Followers
51
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy