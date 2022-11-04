Read full article on original website
Terre Haute VA to host free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday. It's through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first-come, first-serve basis. These include driver's license restoration, veteran eviction avoidance, and criminal record expungement.
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
National Adoption Month at the Terre Haute Children's Museum
November is National Adoption Month. It's a time to raise awareness for the need of adoptive families across the country. Locally, events like the one at the Terre Haute Children's Museum highlighted foster families around the Wabash Valley.
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!. A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!
Candles Holocaust Museum honors Walter Sommers with virtual memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came together to honor a very special man on Sunday. The Candles Holocaust Museum hosted a virtual memorial in honor of Walter Sommers. Sommers was a long-time friend and docent of Candles. He was also a U.S. veteran and a Holocaust survivor.
"There is hope" - 23-year-old shares her recovery journey
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Millions of Americans are facing trials of addiction and substance use disorder, and the number of people struggling has only risen in recent years. Now one local Wabash Valley community is giving recovering addicts a sense of hope again. "I'm 83 days clean today," Emily...
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide in a local subdivision. This is at the Oak Ridge Parkway subdivision in the southern part of the county.
College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend. On Sunday, financial aid professors from across Indiana volunteered in 39 different cities to help...
YMCA celebrates with Inspiration Gala
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, the Wabash Valley YMCA hosted an Inspiration Gala. The event featured a powerful speech from Evan Austin. He is an American Paralympic gold medalist in swimming. He is also a Terre Haute native. There was also a raffle and silent auction to help...
College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend.
Better Business Bureau warns to beware of health care cons during open enrollment
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is officially Medicare open enrollment season. It is when people can either adjust or enroll in a health insurance plan for the following year. It is also a time when scammers will try to mislead victims who are looking to enroll. In this scam...
Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk tickets are on sale now!
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk. The walk will be on Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. You can purchase tickets at the following locations:. Dyer-Hill Insurance...
Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk.
Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosts chicken dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local heroes were honored on Saturday. The Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosted a big chicken dinner!. It was to show appreciation for our service men and women. The sons served up chicken thighs, homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn,...
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
