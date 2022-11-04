Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

Read full article on original website
Related
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
wcyb.com
Community members address concerns regarding Bristol landfill, next steps to be taken
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The smell still lingers even after the Bristol, Virginia landfill closed in early September. That concern was one of the biggest topics discussed at Thursday's community meeting hosted by the Bristol Ministerial Alliance and H.O.P.E. for Bristol. To get to be a disaster of this...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
Sullivan County superintendent search down to three candidates
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates. The three candidates are Charles Carter, Josh Davis and Deidre Pendley. Carter is the director of career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education, Davis is the principal at West […]
Johnson City Press
Man arrested following shooting in Telford
A Washington County man was taken into custody Sunday following a shooting that killed one person on Rauhof Road in Telford. Wash-ington County deputies responded to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports that David J. Story, 42, had shot a female inside the residence, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office.
Johnson City Press
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
Johnson City Press
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
Johnson City Press
Four charged in Pound incident
Wise County Sheriff’s investigators have charged four people in connection with an assault incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound Oct. 30. Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Charles Sanders said Friday that three adults each were charged with felony assault:
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Election Commission eyes vacant schools for 2024 election
With the 2024 elections not too far in the distance, the Washington County Election Commission is on the hunt for more spacious voting sites — and vacant schools in the region are on the ballot. “We need an early voting site in Jonesborough and we wanted to put the...
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
Johnson City Press
Locals officials eye plan to guide growth in Gray area
Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 7
Nov. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several articles with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 6. Readers learned that “A.M. Molesworth has gone to Blacksburg, N.C., where he is superintending the construction of a branch of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway.”
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
wjhl.com
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni …. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. Hokies hampered by turnovers in loss to Georgia Tech. Hokies hampered by...
THP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County
BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle […]
bristoltn.org
Public invited to help plan future of West State Street
Community members are invited to assist the City of Bristol Tennessee in redeveloping West State Street as a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth by offering their suggestions during a public session scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The Open House will be held from 6 to 7 p.m....
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
Comments / 0