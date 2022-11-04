Read full article on original website
WATCH: Lance Leipold recaps win over Oklahoma State, looks ahead to Texas Tech matchup
Kansas football (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will hit the road this weekend for the program's second-to-last road game of the season. The Jayhawks are headed south this week to take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12). KU enters the game off the back of a win over a ranked Oklahoma State team and the team will now be looking to win consecutive games and notch a seventh win for only the fourth time since 1996. Texas Tech, on the other hand, will be looking to snag a two-game skid after it fell to Baylor and TCU in consecutive weeks.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)
Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas
Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For a second straight weekend, the Cowboys were flattened in the Sunflower State. Oklahoma State lost to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor Native Ground Land...
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 37-16 loss at Kansas
A battered and bruised Oklahoma State football squad fell behind early to Kansas inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The No. 18-ranked Cowboys lost 37-16 as the Jayhawks handed Oklahoma State its first defeat in Lawrence since 1994 and secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City
OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
Gardner-Edgerton knocks off defending 6A champions from Blue Valley Northwest
Friday was a true battle between David and Goliath, as the undefeated Liberty North Eagles took on the Blue Springs South Jaguars. Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro...
Abandoned KC Sports Complex Hotel To Be Re-Imagined for 2026 World Cup
The old Adam's Mark Hotel at the Truman Sports Complex at Blue Ridge Cutoff and Interstate 70 may see redevelopment before Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium host matches for the 2026 World Cup. When I was a child on our first couple of baseball trips to Kansas City to see...
Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
'I had the thought, we're all dead': Lawrence woman recalls moment before SUV crashed into restaurant
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill on Friday. Police said three customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured but is now in stable condition.
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Two people hurt in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City
KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students suspended after threats, firearms at Lansing High School
The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.
