WATCH: Lance Leipold recaps win over Oklahoma State, looks ahead to Texas Tech matchup

Kansas football (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will hit the road this weekend for the program's second-to-last road game of the season. The Jayhawks are headed south this week to take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12). KU enters the game off the back of a win over a ranked Oklahoma State team and the team will now be looking to win consecutive games and notch a seventh win for only the fourth time since 1996. Texas Tech, on the other hand, will be looking to snag a two-game skid after it fell to Baylor and TCU in consecutive weeks.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas

Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas — For a second straight weekend, the Cowboys were flattened in the Sunflower State. Oklahoma State lost to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor Native Ground Land...
Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City

OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
