Kansas football (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will hit the road this weekend for the program's second-to-last road game of the season. The Jayhawks are headed south this week to take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12). KU enters the game off the back of a win over a ranked Oklahoma State team and the team will now be looking to win consecutive games and notch a seventh win for only the fourth time since 1996. Texas Tech, on the other hand, will be looking to snag a two-game skid after it fell to Baylor and TCU in consecutive weeks.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO