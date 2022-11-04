Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
‘WILD’ hosts its annual conference at MSU Union, discussing leadership
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Women’s Initiative for Leadership Development, or ‘WILD,’ hosted its annual conference Sunday at the MSU Union. Dolores Huerta was a keynote speaker at the event. She was a civil rights activist and community organizer. In 1962, she and labor rights leader Cesar Chavez founded the united farm workers union and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades. In 2012, President Obama awarded her with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civilian honor in The US.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business. The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with...
WILX-TV
MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy. The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
WILX-TV
Michigan Football Times Filling in For Final Three Games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has three football games remaining and Saturday’s home game against Nebraska kicks at 3:30pm. The following Saturday, November 19, Michigan hosts Illinois and ABC will televise with kick coming at either noon or 3:30pm. The finale at Ohio State, November 26, will air at noon on Fox Sports.
WILX-TV
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction amps up across Mid-Michigan on Election Day. The eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 is will be closed for rebuilding starting Tuesday morning. The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Detours will be posted on the commutes. Meanwhile, people driving on I-69...
WILX-TV
Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday. The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
WILX-TV
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Open With Victory
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team opened its season Monday afternoon with an 86-37 win in the Breslin Center over Delaware State. The Spartans led 39-16 at halftime and never looked back. Suzy Merchant began her 16th season as head coach. MSU next hosts Fort Wayne at 7pm Thursday and Western Michigan at 3pm Sunday.
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s overtime win against Mount Pleasant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go to the end of the third overtime at Mount Pleasant last Friday night, where DeWitt, who trailed much of the night had to make a stop on the final play of the game to preserve a 56-49 victory.
WILX-TV
Filmmakers showed their craft at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Filmmakers young and old got to tell their stories and show off their theatrical vision at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival. It was hosted at Studio-C near the Meridian Mall on Sunday. 15 films were shown at the event including feature films, short films, documentaries, and foreign films some from Ireland and Belgium.
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
WILX-TV
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
WILX-TV
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
WILX-TV
Dewitt survives in triple OT thriller, beats Mt. Pleasant 56-49
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (Dewitt Athletics) - DeWitt came from behind with an 86 yard drive in the final 2:20 to tie the game and then won in three overtimes 56-49. Sophomore Elliott Larner QB’ed the drive. Bryce Kurncz scored all three touchdowns for DeWitt in the overtimes. Kurncz also had several key receptions on the final drive of regulation.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
WILX-TV
Nearly half of Consumers Energy customers have power restored
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced that nearly half of their customers that were impacted by Saturday’s wind storm had their power restored. On Sunday, they said that they also plan on taking steps to prioritize polling locations with the election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8., according to one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for storm events, Scott McIntosh. Their goal is to restore each polling location by 11 p.m. on Monday.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge avenges early-season loss, holds off Holt to take district title
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After an early-season loss to Holt, that result stayed in the back of the minds of the Grand Ledge football team. Now, playing their best football of the season, the Comets got sweet revenge, outlasting the Rams 21-20 to take their first district title since 2015.
Comments / 0