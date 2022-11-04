Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.

2 DAYS AGO