Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."
LeBron James calls out NBA officials for missing calls.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Yardbarker
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman says he and the Nets superstar want to own and operate an NBA team
Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant, who are involved in sports ownership in soccer and pickleball through their company 35V, have their eyes set on the NBA one day.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)
The National Basketball Association was founded on July 6, 1946. In the 76 years since, there have been over 4,500
Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night. Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly...
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Calls Out The Bench After Loss To Cavaliers: "Guys Like Kendrick, Austin, Matt, JTA... They Gotta Step Up.”
At 2-7 on the season, it's clear that the Lakers are a team full of problems. LeBron James has struggled mightily shooting the ball, Anthony Davis has been inconsistent from quarter to quarter, and Russell Westbrook's bench revival has done little to stop the bleeding. The worst of it all, though, ...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In health and safety protocols
Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.
Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player
NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
