This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Comes In At Just Under 2 Million
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers. The November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Gisele Shaw Comments On First IMPACT Wrestling Main Event
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and advertised the match that will Main Event the episode this week when IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace puts her title on the line against “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw. Gisele acknowledged that Tweet a...
WWE Already Know How Roman Reigns Will Lose WWE World Titles
Roman Reigns has been a WWE World Champion for over 2 years at this point. While fans have no idea who will beat Reigns, it seems Triple H has already thought of someone. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.com that Triple H already has an idea who will end Roman’s reign. “They...
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
The New Day And Jimmy Uso Hit Matt Riddle’s Bong On Monday Night RAW
Well, not really. During Monday Night RAW, The Usos and Solo Sikoa would open Monday Night RAW with a promo celebrating The Bloodline’s success at WWE Crown Jewel. The New Day would interrupt with heated words and mutual respect shared between the two teams ahead of their match on Friday’s SmackDown. Then, Matt Riddle would make his way down to the ring with his bong(os). He would enter the ring and try to lighten the mood. He asked if anyone in the ring wanted to hit his bong, with The New Day immediately taking Matt up on the offer.
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
Wanna Play A Game?: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
This Saturday is UFC 281 on November 12, 2022, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is being headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira for the UFC Middleweight Championship and is one of the most highly anticipated title defenses for the current champion, Adesanya. But, this fight will be unlike any from the past. This time, it’s do or die.
Bianca Belair Wins Incredible Last Woman Standing Match At WWE Crown Jewel
The Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley included some incredible spots. The match was a fun affair with the match spilling up the ramp onto the stage where the two traded moments. Both got moments where they kept the other down till the count of 8, escalating to 9 counts. The match featured the usage of ladders, steel steps, a golf cart, tables and more. A notable spot included in the match was a 450 splash from Bianca Belair onto a pile of steel chairs. The finish comprised of Bayley being trapped in a ladder under the corner ring rope.
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
First War Games Match Set For Survivor Series On Monday Night RAW
The first War Games match has been declared. On Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka would call out Damage CTRL, who would come out taunting the babyfaces. Eventually, it would break down into a brawl with the faces driving the heel faction from the ring. Bianca would pick up a microphone and would declare that this wasn’t a match or a rivalry anymore, and that it is war. She challenged Damage CTRL to War Games. After this, Nikki Cross would attack, giving Damage CTRL the advantage, taking out all of the faces with Bayley accepting the War Games challenge.
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
Braun Strowman Wins Battle Of The Giants At WWE Crown Jewel
Omos and Braun went to battle at WWE Crown Jewel, and only one of the pair could get the win. MVP was noticeably absent from Omos’ corner as he made his walk to the ring. Omos dominated the match early, laying Braun out repeatedly. Omos continued to dominate for much of the match with Braun getting little to no offense. Braun would end up stealing the win, hitting a running powerslam out of nowhere to defeat the giant.
Watch: Rhea Ripley And Bianca Belair Tease Unfinished Business On Monday Night RAW
Sometimes, the smallest actions can cause the most visceral of reactions. WWE fans lit social media alight after the RAW Women’s Champion and The Eradicator crossed paths backstage. Right after a Judgement Day promo, the faction would cross paths with Bianca Belair, with Rhea taking her time and staring down the champion before continuing on her way. You can see the clip below.
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul may join his brother Logan in signing a deal to appear for WWE in the future. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan’s match with Roman Reigns.
PWG DINK Results (11/6)
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its PWG DINK event from Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 6. You can read the full results for the show below. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace.
PFL Finals 2022 will be the last appearance for Kayla Harrison in season tournament format
Kayla Harrison is not expecting to continue the grind of the PFL season tournament format. Harrison confirmed with MMA Fighting on Thursday that after she finishes the current PFL season she will turn her full attention toward individual fights. That will allow her to continue chasing a longterm goal of being considered the best fighter in women’s MMA.
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 2 New Matches For This Weeks Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Bully Ray would be taking on Zicky Dice in a match this will. Of course, Zicky will be accompanied by Johnny Swinger. Bully Ray came down to the ring when Moose was battling Ace Austin this...
