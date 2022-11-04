Well, not really. During Monday Night RAW, The Usos and Solo Sikoa would open Monday Night RAW with a promo celebrating The Bloodline’s success at WWE Crown Jewel. The New Day would interrupt with heated words and mutual respect shared between the two teams ahead of their match on Friday’s SmackDown. Then, Matt Riddle would make his way down to the ring with his bong(os). He would enter the ring and try to lighten the mood. He asked if anyone in the ring wanted to hit his bong, with The New Day immediately taking Matt up on the offer.

