NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...
NBA
Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
"These Guys Want To Win" | Jazz Return Home For Rematch With The Lakers
This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. Hollywood comes to the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. In a rematch from three nights ago, Utah hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MST. The Jazz...
NBA
"Finding Ways To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
Eleven games into the season, one thing has become very apparent — the Jazz aren't afraid of any situation. Utah entered the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers down by one, not a good sign for a team yet to pick up a victory when trailing entering the final 12 minutes.
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
NBA
"Every One Of The Five Guys Can Beat You" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Los Angeles
At this point, the Jazz feel as if they're done surprising people and just playing basketball. Behind five players in double figures, Utah took control in the fourth quarter before eventually taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116 on Friday night. "I thought we made quick decisions tonight offensively," head...
NBA
The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game
Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
NBA
Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
NBA
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'harmed a lot of people' with recent actions
LOS ANGELES – Lakers star LeBron James said that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people” by recently promoting an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are or what position...
NBA
Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104
There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
NBA
Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
Report: Sun to Hire Stephanie White as Next Coach
The former Fever and Vanderbilt coach will take over for Curt Miller in Connecticut.
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)
The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
NBA
Magic Lose Heartbreaker to Kings in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair
The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings played a game on Saturday evening at Amway Center unlike most. It was wild, to say the least, and featured several stellar performances, including one from rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, who tallied career highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox, however, took matters into his own hands down the stretch, as the dynamic point guard erupted for 37 points and hit a near half-court shot as time expired in overtime to lift the Kings to a 126-123 victory.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 4
We have a busy Week 4 ahead, with the bulk of teams on four-game weeks and no two-game schedules on tap following a Week 3 that saw an unusually high three teams with such light dockets.Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of start candidates for your fantasy rosters — usually from teams with four games — that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.
