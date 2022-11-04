ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA

Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...
NBA

Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game

Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
WASHINGTON STATE
NBA

Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104

There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies

WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)

The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Magic Lose Heartbreaker to Kings in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair

The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings played a game on Saturday evening at Amway Center unlike most. It was wild, to say the least, and featured several stellar performances, including one from rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, who tallied career highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox, however, took matters into his own hands down the stretch, as the dynamic point guard erupted for 37 points and hit a near half-court shot as time expired in overtime to lift the Kings to a 126-123 victory.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 4

We have a busy Week 4 ahead, with the bulk of teams on four-game weeks and no two-game schedules on tap following a Week 3 that saw an unusually high three teams with such light dockets.Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of start candidates for your fantasy rosters — usually from teams with four games — that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

