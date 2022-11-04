Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO