Candice LeRae heaps praise on Becky Lynch. Speaking on the Ringside podcast, LeRae discussed returning after giving birth and how Becky Lynch set a high bar. “The women who have done this before me gave me the little bit of courage to comeback. I didn’t know if this was something that was going to be possible. Becky Lynch kind of set a bar really high for us moms coming back because she came back better than ever. Her doing that had me stop and go, ‘Wow, this is really possible. It’s doable and possible. She did it and look at her.’ She came back better than ever. ‘We can do this.’ It’s really awesome. Timing is everything and the timing has been absolutely perfect,”

