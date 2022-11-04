Read full article on original website
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
WWE Monday Night RAW RAW Live Results – 11/7/22 – Seth Rollins US Open Challenge And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW is an interesting one as there has been very little in the way of hype. However, the road to Survivor Series starts tonight as well as the fall out from WWE Crown Jewel. The only segment announced at the time of this writing is an open challenge from United States Champion Seth Rollins.
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
All-Star Wrestling November To Remember Results (11/5/22)
All-Star Wrestling held its November to Remember event on November 5 from City of Lights Gym in Dora, AL. Full results for the show can be found below. – ASW Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Jay Blade def Cabana Man Dan, Action Mike Jackson, & Damien Loveheart to win the title. –...
NXT Level Up Results (11/4/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 4. The event was taped on November 1 and aired on Peacock. You can check the full results for the show below. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
AEW Rampage Live Results – 11/4/22
AEW Rampage is live on TNT from Atlantic City, New Jersey and will feature a huge first time ever bout between Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata for the All Atlantic Championship, plus many more! The Results are below. AEW Rampage Results:. Mike Tyson out to call the opening contest. All...
PWG DINK Results (11/6)
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its PWG DINK event from Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 6. You can read the full results for the show below. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace.
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Comes In At Just Under 2 Million
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers. The November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High Bar For Returning From Giving Birth
Candice LeRae heaps praise on Becky Lynch. Speaking on the Ringside podcast, LeRae discussed returning after giving birth and how Becky Lynch set a high bar. “The women who have done this before me gave me the little bit of courage to comeback. I didn’t know if this was something that was going to be possible. Becky Lynch kind of set a bar really high for us moms coming back because she came back better than ever. Her doing that had me stop and go, ‘Wow, this is really possible. It’s doable and possible. She did it and look at her.’ She came back better than ever. ‘We can do this.’ It’s really awesome. Timing is everything and the timing has been absolutely perfect,”
WWE Talent Leave Saudi Arabia With No Issue
Talent has left Saudi Arabia for The US safely despite concerns about an Iranian attack on the country. According to PW Insider, the tense saga came to a conclusion when WWE Crown Jewel occurred as scheduled and WWE talent was able to exit the nation of Saudi Arabia without incident. It was also noted that some reserved private transportation while others flew back to the United States in groups, indicating layovers in “Paris or London.” WWE has experienced problems getting to and from Saudi Arabia in the past.
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns did as predicted, but not as easily as many thought. Logan Paul would have an incredible performance in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel as he would look to defeat Roman Reigns. He would end up causing many problems for Reigns in the match, getting several near falls. During the match, Logan’s brother Jake would make his way down to ringside and he knocked out The Usos. The finish of the match featured Logan flying to the outside to take The Usos out again and upon re-entering the ring, Roman would hit him with a superman punch and a spear to pin the social media superstar.
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
WWE Never Considered AEW Entrant In 2022 Royal Rumble
However, speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has now shed more light on the matter, shooting down rumors that anyone from AEW even being considered. “It was never on the table for it to be anybody from AEW. That that. I know for sure. They agreed to have Mickie James wearing...
WWE View Cora Jade As “The Next Sasha Banks”
Cora Jade has some fans in WWE. It looks like Cora Jade could be in line for a push according to WrestleVotes. In fact, there is a belief within WWE that Cora has the potential to grow into “the next Sasha Banks.”. “Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast...
ACTION Wrestling Super Fall Brawl Results (11/5/22)
ACTION Wrestling held their Super Fall Brawl event on November 5, 2022 from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia. The event was taped and will air on IWTV at a later date. Full results can be found below. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) defeated Top Team (Terry...
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul may join his brother Logan in signing a deal to appear for WWE in the future. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan’s match with Roman Reigns.
AEW Fight Forever To Be On Xbox Game Pass From Day Of Release
AEW Fight Forever will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release. WrestleZone now report that the game will be on the subscription service from the day of its release, immediately becoming available to over 25 million users. AEW Fight Forever is being developed by Yuke’s and is currently scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Braun Strowman Wins Battle Of The Giants At WWE Crown Jewel
Omos and Braun went to battle at WWE Crown Jewel, and only one of the pair could get the win. MVP was noticeably absent from Omos’ corner as he made his walk to the ring. Omos dominated the match early, laying Braun out repeatedly. Omos continued to dominate for much of the match with Braun getting little to no offense. Braun would end up stealing the win, hitting a running powerslam out of nowhere to defeat the giant.
