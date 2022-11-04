Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
bodyslam.net
WWE Talent Leave Saudi Arabia With No Issue
Talent has left Saudi Arabia for The US safely despite concerns about an Iranian attack on the country. According to PW Insider, the tense saga came to a conclusion when WWE Crown Jewel occurred as scheduled and WWE talent was able to exit the nation of Saudi Arabia without incident. It was also noted that some reserved private transportation while others flew back to the United States in groups, indicating layovers in “Paris or London.” WWE has experienced problems getting to and from Saudi Arabia in the past.
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term
IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 11/8/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT took place on Tuesday November 8th, 2022 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 11/8/22:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Elektra Lopez defeated Sol...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
bodyslam.net
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Almost Cut In Half This Week, Lowest Viewership In Around A Year
The numbers are in for the November 3rd edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 3 drew 56,000 viewers. This number is down from the 101,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. IMPACT registered a 0.01 rating, with 15,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company
Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
bodyslam.net
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone In AEW
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta believes he is getting more comfortable on the microphone when he talks on AEW television. Yuta has been on the microphone more recently, going toe to toe with the likes of MJF on the mic. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Yuta discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in recent weeks.
bodyslam.net
Warner Bros Discovery Source Would Be “Shocked” If AEW Weren’t Offered A Renewal
It looks like AEW’s spot on television may be safe. Fightful Select have reported new information on Warner Bros Discovery, with a source stating that they’d be shocked if there was no renewal heading AEW’s way. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW’s stance with...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eight of its show on November 5. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read full results for the show below. – WOW Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal: Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie Carlson & Lindsey Carlson)...
bodyslam.net
WWE Never Considered AEW Entrant In 2022 Royal Rumble
However, speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has now shed more light on the matter, shooting down rumors that anyone from AEW even being considered. “It was never on the table for it to be anybody from AEW. That that. I know for sure. They agreed to have Mickie James wearing...
bodyslam.net
MJF’s Return To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Announced
MJF will be returning this week for AEW Dynamite. MJF has not been on AEW TV since The Firm attacked him and Jon Moxley two weeks ago. AEW have announced that he will speak on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF, of course, is scheduled to face Jon Moxley at AEW...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be “Newsworthy”
Tony Khan is promising a big episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite seems to be a stacked one, as it will feature Bryan Danielson squaring off against Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match and more. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and promised that the show will be newsworthy.
Comments / 0