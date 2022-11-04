Talent has left Saudi Arabia for The US safely despite concerns about an Iranian attack on the country. According to PW Insider, the tense saga came to a conclusion when WWE Crown Jewel occurred as scheduled and WWE talent was able to exit the nation of Saudi Arabia without incident. It was also noted that some reserved private transportation while others flew back to the United States in groups, indicating layovers in “Paris or London.” WWE has experienced problems getting to and from Saudi Arabia in the past.

2 DAYS AGO