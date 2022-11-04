Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abc27.com
Diaz’s defense dazzles in Bloomington; team-record tackles for loss
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — After being blown out at Michigan, Penn State’s defense put on a clinic on the road at Indiana, winning 45-14. Despite what the final score last week against Ohio State, that was a great outing for this defense and the unit carried that momentum on the road.
abc27.com
Allen-led run game dominates Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — Saturday was simply a business trip for the Nittany Lions, who came on the road and beat Indiana 45-14. It was the fourth time this season no. 15 Penn State put up 40+ points. Saturday was a windy day in Bloomington, so with a banged...
abc27.com
Follow Along: no. 15 Penn State travels to Indiana
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from no. 15 Penn State at Indiana. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
abc27.com
Allen, Singleton help No. 16 Penn St. rout Indiana 45-14
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton gave No. 16 Penn State a knockout ground game Saturday. The combination was too much for Indiana. Allen ran for 86 yards and a season-high three scores, Singleton added 73 yards rushing and another touchdown and the two freshmen helped the Nittany Lions rout the Hoosiers 45-14.
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Indiana Preview
After a disappointing loss to Ohio State, no. 15 Penn State heads to Indiana to play the Hoosiers. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week we go one-on-one with Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr, and go behind the scenes of Penn State’s flyover.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Doug Black
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Doug Black of Shippensburg, who served as a truck driver in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 stationed in Korea and at Fort Ord in California. We salute you and thank you for your service.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
abc27.com
Largest childcare center in Central Pa. is now open
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Goddard School for Early Childhood Development officially opened its doors in Enola on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. With the completion of the new Goddard School on 4800 Woodland Drive, this school has officially become the largest childcare center in Central Pennsylvania and is also now the largest Goddard school on the east coast, according to the on-site owner Jordan Zielinski.
abc27.com
Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
abc27.com
Veterans event held in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday. The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate. “I...
abc27.com
Police continue investigation of deadly shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are releasing new details about a deadly shooting in Lycoming County. According to Bloomsburg PSP on Saturday morning, around 9:30, Pennsylvania State Police were responding to a report of a female shooting victim on State Route 239. While en route to the scene state police were also alerted to reports of a man with a rifle actively shooting at vehicles on the same road.
Comments / 0