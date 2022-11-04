ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Goddard School for Early Childhood Development officially opened its doors in Enola on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. With the completion of the new Goddard School on 4800 Woodland Drive, this school has officially become the largest childcare center in Central Pennsylvania and is also now the largest Goddard school on the east coast, according to the on-site owner Jordan Zielinski.

ENOLA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO