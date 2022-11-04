ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Sex Offender Chokes Woman, Flees, Injures Lititz Officer, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYe05_0iy8pZTE00
Derek Alan Manz. Photo Credit: Megan's Law (center); Lititz Borough Police (left, right)

A 28-year-old registered sex offender injured a police officer during a tussle in Lititz, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, authorities say.

Derek Alan Manz fled before Lititz Borough police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 Block of West Marion Street at 6:12 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, a woman told them that Manz assaulted and choked her. Her injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the police.

That wasn't the last officers heard about Manz that evening, around 9:37 p.m., a Lititz Borough officer noticed Manz returning to the home, so the officer tried to arrest him— he resisted and a struggle ensued, as detailed in the release.

While fighting off the officer, Manz "fell into a table" and then "down a short flight of stairs," as stated in the release.

The officer was hurt during the struggle and was treated for sprains, according to the release.

Other officers present, pulled out a TASER device and suddenly Manz "complied with directions and was taken into custody."

It does not appear that the TASER device was used, according to the information shared in the release.

Manz was charged with a felony for strangulation, two misdemeanors for simple assault and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize, and resisting arrest, court records show.

He was briefly committed to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $30,000— $25,000 for the assault and $5,000 for resisting arrest, according to his latest court dockets.

He posted a surety bond for his release on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Manz has a criminal record in Lancaster County with charges including drug use in 2016, resisting arrest and public drunkenness in 2014, and sexually assaulting a child between the age of 8 and 16 in July 2013, court records show.

He served prison time, work release, and then probation for the above charges, and was under "Active Supervision" as well as being registered as a sex offender at the time of this latest incident, court documents detail.

His preliminary hearings have been scheduled before Magisterial District Judges David L. Ashworth on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. and Edward A. Tobin on Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Bucks County Auto Burglar

An auto burglar is at large in Bucks County, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying him. Authorities in Lower Southampton Township said a masked man stole from or tried to enter multiple cars near Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Grandview Avenue, and Park Lane in Feasterville on the night of Sunday, Nov. 6.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Illinois Man ID'd Following York County Milk Truck Crash: Coroner

A cargo truck driver has been identified following a deadly crash involving a milk truck in York County on Saturday, Nov. 5, authorities say. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2882 Delta Road in Chanceford Township, Airville around 4 a.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy