Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Dual-threat Darno hits milestone as Notre Dame football handles Saucon Valley

Danny Darno reached a milestone Friday night that no Phil Stambaugh-coached quarterback had ever achieved. With an 18-yard scramble late in the first quarter against visiting Saucon Valley, the Notre Dame High School junior became the first quarterback in Stambaugh’s 12 years as a head coach and a few other seasons as an assistant coach to not only throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season but also reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Harlem Globetrotters to return to Allentown on 2023 World Tour

The world’s winningest basketball team will be bringing their high-flying style to the PPL Center early in 2023. The Harlem Globetrotters announced that they’ll take the PPL Center court on Feb. 17, where they’ll once again take on the Washington Generals and show off their stylish, whimsical brand of basketball. The Allentown date is part of their 2023 World Tour.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store

With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
EASTON, PA
Bethlehem Area School District is investigating allegation made against its superintendent. He remains on the job.

The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating an unspecified allegation made against its superintendent, according to the school board president. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he’s working with the school district solicitor to “address this unfounded allegation.”. School board President Michael Faccinetto said the board was made aware of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff

Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible.  According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.  
ALLENTOWN, PA
Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

