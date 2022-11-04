Read full article on original website
Bethlehem Catholic football bombards Blue Mountain, advances to district final
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and both quarterback Luke Thomas and wide receiver Jaiden Ellis-Lahey agreed their 20-yard touchdown connection in the waning seconds of the first half was the best of the four TDs Thomas tossed in Bethlehem Catholic High School’s 41-16 victory over Blue Mountain.
Moravian Academy’s Kraus conquers field, course en route to state cross country crown
Virginia Kraus conquered both other runners and a cross country course. The Moravian Academy freshman stormed to the PIAA 1A cross country championship Saturday at the Hersheypark Course in Hershey. Kraus crossed the line in 18 minutes and 54 seconds, 42 seconds faster than runner-up Chelsea Hartman of Shady Side...
Catasauqua football completes comeback in mirror-image playoff rematch against Palisades
Two weeks ago, the Catasauqua football team let a 14-point halftime lead slip away in a 20-17 home overtime loss to Palisades with the Colonial/Schuylkill League White Division title on the line. On Saturday night, it was time for the Rough Riders to reverse those results with a District 11...
A full 48 minutes propels Parkland football past Nazareth, into district semis
Parkland football coach Tim Moncman called for his team’s attention after its 40-25 defeat to Emmaus last week. “Do you know how scary you could be if you ever put 48 minutes together?” the Trojans coach asked. Apparently, the message was received. “They walked out (of the locker...
Dual-threat Darno hits milestone as Notre Dame football handles Saucon Valley
Danny Darno reached a milestone Friday night that no Phil Stambaugh-coached quarterback had ever achieved. With an 18-yard scramble late in the first quarter against visiting Saucon Valley, the Notre Dame High School junior became the first quarterback in Stambaugh’s 12 years as a head coach and a few other seasons as an assistant coach to not only throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season but also reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau.
Phillipsburg football’s physical performance paves path to victory in sectional semifinals
Phillipsburg senior Xavier Moore’s helmet told the story. Standing on Bellis Field at Maloney stadium moments after the Stateliners advanced to the NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 championship, Xavier’s younger brother Cameron, 9, and Cameron’s friends asked why his helmet had so many scratches and marks on it.
Taylor helps make sure opening Lehigh wrestling win no close shave
Good thing Nathan Taylor isn’t a modern-day Sansom. Unlike the Biblical hero, who lost all his strength when his copious hair shorn, the Lehigh freshman 285-pounder kept all his power and more when he lost his locks. Taylor’s 7-4 win over JJ Dixon in his dual-meet debut for the...
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
Phillipsburg 37, Paterson Eastside 6 -- Rapid Recap. All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less. The Stateliners (10-0) scored two touchdowns 1:11...
Harlem Globetrotters to return to Allentown on 2023 World Tour
The world’s winningest basketball team will be bringing their high-flying style to the PPL Center early in 2023. The Harlem Globetrotters announced that they’ll take the PPL Center court on Feb. 17, where they’ll once again take on the Washington Generals and show off their stylish, whimsical brand of basketball. The Allentown date is part of their 2023 World Tour.
Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
Eagles will be ‘hard pressed’ to maintain pace on offense, NFL insider says
The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFL halfway through the 18-week regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But it won’t be easy for the Eagles to run the table and become the first team to finish the regular season undefeated since...
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store
With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Suns vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. This...
Bethlehem Area School District is investigating allegation made against its superintendent. He remains on the job.
The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating an unspecified allegation made against its superintendent, according to the school board president. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he’s working with the school district solicitor to “address this unfounded allegation.”. School board President Michael Faccinetto said the board was made aware of...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff
Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
