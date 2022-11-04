Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO