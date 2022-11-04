ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station fatal shooting; 3 men accused, caught on cam

MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused are Makaelon Bennett, Bruce Davis, and Dayquan Jenkins – and they face the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide (Bennett,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie crash; Illinois man dies, 2 others hurt

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police say a 50-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man has died form injuries following a crash on Oct. 29. The deceased has been identified by officials as Kareem Copeland. Officials say the collision involved two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash: Milwaukee man faces multiple charges

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase and chase in West Allis – all allegedly tied to a stolen vehicle. The accused is Daejujuan Spivey – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Marquette campus, 2 vehicles hit: police

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police said two vehicles where hit by gunfire Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened near 15th and State around 6:15 p.m. Police said someone fired shots from a maroon SUV – striking the two vehicles – and fled south. No injuries were reported. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Southbound I-43 Back Open After Car Fire

It should be a normal commute along I-43 this morning following a full interstate closure last night. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department closed southbound I-43 near Oklahoma because of a car fire last night. The car was off the road, but the smoke made it difficult for other drivers...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
MILWAUKEE, WI

