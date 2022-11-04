Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025.
Comments / 0