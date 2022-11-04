ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today

CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CABOT, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WIS-TV

Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania boy is home after spending three months in the hospital following a horrifying lawn mower accident. On July 30, the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department received a 911 call of an accident and a double amputation. It was at the home of one of their own: Lieutenant Zach Lovell.
HARRISON CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.

A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of

WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Grab a jacket for Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — Conditions look great tonight for the total lunar eclipse and for election day. Next chance for rain showers comes, possibly, Friday or Saturday. Today: Mostly sunny, light afternoon breeze High 62. Tonight: A few clouds Low 34. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, light breeze High 55.
PITTSBURGH, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church

On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
PITTSBURGH, PA

