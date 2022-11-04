Read full article on original website
Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond
A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
Crafton Heights woman looking for answers after string of unexplained thefts
Jill Cole lives on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights. She told Channel 11 she’s trying to get into the holiday spirit, but this year, someone is stealing the joy out of Christmas. An empty box in the front yard of Cole’s house is all that’s left of the 7-foot...
2-year-old dies after drowning in pond in Bethel Park
A 2-year-old who fell into a pond in Bethel Park Saturday has died. According to Bethel Park police, officers responded to a residence on Tischler Road just after noon for a report of a child who fell into a pond on the property. Officers started CPR when they got there.
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today
CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
'They complete the love,' Jeannette mom says at adoption hearing to add 3 more to family
Trudy and Jennifer Parke of Jeannette had taken a break from fostering children after adopting four biological siblings in 2018. But, when they found out three more biological siblings — children whom they knew — were in need of a home, they stepped up. On Thursday, the couple adopted Nevaeh, 15; Anthony, 13; and Makya, 11.
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
HARRISON CITY, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania boy is home after spending three months in the hospital following a horrifying lawn mower accident. On July 30, the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department received a 911 call of an accident and a double amputation. It was at the home of one of their own: Lieutenant Zach Lovell.
Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.
A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Inside Pittsburgh's homeless camps with Light of Life Rescue Mission
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to remove homeless encampments within the second week of November. Before that happens, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went out with the Light of Life Rescue Mission as they do their outreach to homeless people. See the video above for the full story. Light of...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
‘We’re gonna find her’: Search continues for missing woman presumed killed by boyfriend
CABOT, Pa. — In Cabot, Butler County, there was a second search for Darlene Harbison — who has been missing for two months and presumed dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township. “We have five different townships that...
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
Grab a jacket for Tuesday morning
PITTSBURGH — Conditions look great tonight for the total lunar eclipse and for election day. Next chance for rain showers comes, possibly, Friday or Saturday. Today: Mostly sunny, light afternoon breeze High 62. Tonight: A few clouds Low 34. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, light breeze High 55.
Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas
Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church
On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
