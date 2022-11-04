ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
Austin police searching for missing nonverbal autistic adult

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding 27-year-old Monique Barfield who was reported missing yesterday, Nov. 6, at 6:25 p.m. Police say she was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family tells detectives that she has nonverbal autism. She is described...
Fentanyl in high school: A Texas community grapples with the reach of the deadly opioid

KYLE, Texas — The hallways of Lehman High School looked like any other on a recent fall day. Its 2,100 students talked and laughed as they hurried to their next classes, moving past walls covered with flyers that advertised homecoming events, clubs, and football games. Next to those flyers, though, were posters with a grim message warning students that fentanyl is extremely deadly.
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students

EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
AMBER Alert issued 2 months after 13-year-old abducted in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio more than two months ago. According to the alert, Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months to issue the alert for Luna's abduction.
Man killed in Dripping Springs officer-involved shooting

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that on Nov. 5, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra subdivision in Dripping Springs. A short time later, deputies were in the 100 block of Victoria Court to follow up on an investigation related to the disturbance.
Austin Kidney Walk brings together community members affected by disease

AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in more than two years, the Austin Kidney Walk was held in person on Sunday at The Pitch in Northeast Austin. FOX 7 Austin evening anchor Rebecca Thomas – who donated a kidney to her mother seven years ago this November – emceed the event again this year. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the National Kidney Foundation.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
