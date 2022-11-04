Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
APD: Missing man with cognitive illness last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a cognitive illness who was last seen Sunday in northwest Austin.
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for missing nonverbal autistic adult
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding 27-year-old Monique Barfield who was reported missing yesterday, Nov. 6, at 6:25 p.m. Police say she was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family tells detectives that she has nonverbal autism. She is described...
Fentanyl in high school: A Texas community grapples with the reach of the deadly opioid
KYLE, Texas — The hallways of Lehman High School looked like any other on a recent fall day. Its 2,100 students talked and laughed as they hurried to their next classes, moving past walls covered with flyers that advertised homecoming events, clubs, and football games. Next to those flyers, though, were posters with a grim message warning students that fentanyl is extremely deadly.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a pedestrian accident occurred in Austin on Sunday. The crash happened off the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway at around 12:30 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
fox7austin.com
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
fox7austin.com
UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students
EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
fox7austin.com
AMBER Alert issued 2 months after 13-year-old abducted in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio more than two months ago. According to the alert, Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months to issue the alert for Luna's abduction.
fox7austin.com
Mother of Hays County teen who died of fentanyl overdose hopes to use billboard to spread awareness
KYLE, Texas - This summer, Janel Rodriguez lost her 15-year-old son, Noah, to a fentanyl overdose. "On August 21, I got a phone call," said Rodriguez. It was the phone call that no parent ever wants to receive. Noah, a student at Johnson High School, was one of four teenagers that reportedly died in Hays County just this summer from fentanyl.
fox7austin.com
Man killed in Dripping Springs officer-involved shooting
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that on Nov. 5, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra subdivision in Dripping Springs. A short time later, deputies were in the 100 block of Victoria Court to follow up on an investigation related to the disturbance.
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
The inquiry will help determine whether criminal charges should be brought against responding officers.
fox7austin.com
Police release body cam footage of shootout with man at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have released body camera video of a shootout between officers and a 42-year-old man at a North Austin restaurant. On October 23 at 9:26 p.m. a woman called 9-1-1 and told police she felt threatened by a man carrying a gun near the Aubry Hills apartment complex on North Lamar.
fox7austin.com
Austin Kidney Walk brings together community members affected by disease
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in more than two years, the Austin Kidney Walk was held in person on Sunday at The Pitch in Northeast Austin. FOX 7 Austin evening anchor Rebecca Thomas – who donated a kidney to her mother seven years ago this November – emceed the event again this year. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the National Kidney Foundation.
3 arrested after Hutto ISD police find guns in vehicle during football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
13 plead guilty in DOJ West Campus drug ring case, remaining 4 face jury trial
Defendants include eight former UT students, as well as individuals not associated with the school. All 17 defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Comments / 0