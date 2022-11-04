Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera
You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
Can Alexa Be Hacked? Here’s How To Prevent It
As someone who makes a living as a tech safety expert, I’m constantly asked if smart devices can be hacked. I always answer with this: If it’s connected to Wi-Fi, then it can be hacked. The same is true for Alexa, but don’t be too worried. There are some simple things you can do to protect yourself.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Here's what kind of security camera you prefer
It turns out that most polled readers prefer IP cameras to cloud-based solutions from the likes of Ring. Security cameras are one of the most important purchases you can make for your smart home, and they’re available in both cloud-based (e.g. Ring) and IP-based versions. Our own Dhruv Bhutani...
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
A Hospitality Expert Is Sharing How To Check Your Hotel Room For Bed Bugs, And It's Great Info I Hope You Never Have To Use
"People think bed bugs are in 'shady' hotels — but you can find them anywhere. They're brought in by people, and how a hotel handles it is a totally different story."
The 11 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of options from brands like Ring, Blink, Google Nest and...
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
KTAR.com
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I would use the screen recording feature on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has become a very useful tool for a variety of reasons, like creating an offline copy of an electronic airline boarding pass or capturing an error message when you need help.
Android Authority
Switching over to an IP camera was the best home security decision I made
IP-based security cameras offer several benefits over internet-connected options. Here's why I switched and you should too. Connected security systems have long been considered one of the key pillars of a modern smart home. Smart wireless security cameras generally offer a fuss-free approach to setup and everyday use. Plug in a power cable, select the camera in an app, or scan a QR code, and you’re ready to go.
Gizmodo
Airbnb's 'Display Total Price' Tool Lets Guests See Listing's Actual Price, Including Those Dreaded Cleaning Fees
Airbnb users are about to have a better sense of what they’re signing up for when they book supposedly affordable weekend getaway listings. CEO Brian Chesky announced a number of new transparency features impacting the way it displays prices in a tweet Monday, including a new toggle feature which will display cleaning fees and other additional compulsory charges. Users who click the new “Display total price” toggle feature will see the true total price of their trip, before taxes, in search results as well as on the app’s map and on listing pages. The tool attempts to address growing criticism from some users who claimed the app’s nightly rates, which don’t clearly include additional fees, made certain listings appear more affordable than they actually were.
daystech.org
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a number of weeks of beta testing, the newest model (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the general public. Samsung Internet 19 provides a bunch of privateness and safety features, enabling safer web entry. For starters, a brand new Privacy Info function helps you to rapidly test...
Phone Arena
Google Assistant on the Pixel 7 series learns how you talk to better understand your requests
If the Google Assistant can't understand the question you are asking or the task that you're asking it to perform, the odds are that you're not going to get a proper response. It's almost a sure thing that you won't get the answer you need or the action that you want. Sure, you could always type in your question or task, but most users would prefer to use their voice instead of their fingers.
Nanoleaf Lines Squared Review: Lights Will Guide Your Smart Home
Nanoleaf Lines Squared takes the brand's previous stick-based lighting system and makes one simple modification to expand its potential exponentially.
daystech.org
Matter standard arrives to simply the smart home ecosystem
The highly-anticipated Matter good house customary is lastly official, in keeping with Cision. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Thursday launched the brand new customary that goals to simplify the various good house ecosystem by enabling interoperability. The launch occasion was held in Amsterdam. Originally referred to as Project CHIP (Connected...
The Verge
Level Lock Plus review: Home Key now, Thread soon
The new Level Lock Plus ($329) smart lock is almost identical to 2020’s Level Lock Touch. Like the Touch, its ingenious design packs all the smart lock components into the deadbolt housing itself, doing away with the unsightly bulge on the back of your door that’s the trademark of most smart locks. The only real difference is that the Lock Plus supports Apple Home Key; it’s one of only two locks available in North America that do. (The other is the very hard-to-find-in-stock Schlage Encode Plus.)
jguru.com
Why You Should Not Leave Your Home Unguarded: 10 Ways to Boost Security
When you think of home security, you probably picture a camera operating in some kind of surveillance system, motion sensors, and alarms. But there’s so much more to good home security than that – and not just to keep intruders out!. Keeping your home secure is an opportunity...
TechRadar
Many of us still aren't putting password protection on our Wi-Fi
The vast majority of internet users admit that they don't have a password protecting their home Wi-Fi connection, possibly leaving them open to potential cyberattacks, new research has found. A report from PC Matic found 89% of people don’t have a password set up on their router, while 7% weren’t...
Comments / 0