Are Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day?
While Election Day may not be considered a holiday everywhere, it is in many places in Illinois. But when it comes to schools, the answer still depends on which school your child attends. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the day is considered a "legal school holiday." Schools...
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
SHG football players reprimanded after Waterloo game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) High School football players are being reprimanded for urinating in public. It happened during their second round playoff game at Waterloo this past weekend. SHG Atheltic Director Bob Brenneisen tells NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois this was a huge mistake and the school is...
IHSA Football Second Round Playoff highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - This weekend 128 high school football teams competed in the second round of the IHSA playoffs!. #1 Colfax (Ridgeview-Lexington) 58, #9 Salt Fork 20. #4 Tuscola 29, #5 Routt Coop 26. #3 Greenfield-Northwestern 26, #6 Cumberland 0. CLASS 2A NORTH. #1 Maroa-Forsyth 42, #8 Farmington 12.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns
Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
Bomb threat to Rochester Intermediate School not credible, school says
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority at Rochester Schools. The purpose of this message is to serve as an update to the notification sent earlier today regarding the bomb threat at Rochester Intermediate School. Upon receipt of a...
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter
Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
Darren Bailey makes final appeal to voters: 'Parents and students here in Illinois deserve better'
Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey is making a last push to get more votes Monday. The state senator spoke earlier today about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Covid-19 mandates during his time in office. Bailey said if he holds office, parents wouldn't need to fear about those mandates ever coming...
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
Sister Katherine O’Conner to leave SHG
Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, stepping down after 18 years as President of SHG. Dominican Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, announced this week she will step down from her role as president of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. She will leave her post...
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
You've got one last day to vote early ahead of Election Day for Illinois 2022 midterm election. After Monday, you'll only be able to vote at your designated polling place, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check...
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
Jacksonville railroad crossing receiving upgrades
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Upgrades are coming to a railroad crossing in Jacksonville. According to our media partners at WLDS, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Friday, an agreement for improving public safety at the East State Street highway-rail grade crossing BNSG railway company track in Jacksonville. The upgrade...
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
Illinois offers free COVID-19 test kits to low-income residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.. The announcement comes as the CDC released data showing that 31counties in Illinois are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since October 28.
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
IDPH announces distribution of 1 million free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for vulnerable Illinoisans
Public Health Department Urges Illinoisans to Get Fully Vaccinated for Protection from COVID-19 & Flu Before the Holiday Season; Illinois Reports 14,225 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to...
