Salt Lake County, UT

KUTV

Orem's Prop 2 likely most contentious item on November ballot

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Orem's Prop 2 is likely to be the most contentious item on the November ballot. After a fun night with her husband and parents celebrating her birthday, Jorri Johnson received a rude present when she walked out to her car in the parking lot of an Orem mall.
OREM, UT
KUTV

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Nicole Lewis

November 6, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet American Fork High School's Nicole Lewis who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KUTV

I-80 carjacking victim recalls fighting off suspect on interstate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County

(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
KUTV

Sacramento State remains unbeaten, tops Weber State 33-30

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Asher O'Hara ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and undefeated Sacramento State beat Weber State 33-30 on Saturday in a meeting of FCS top-10 teams. After O'Hara went in from the 1-yard line for a 30-14 lead to open the fourth quarter, Abraham...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
MURRAY, UT

