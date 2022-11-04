Read full article on original website
KUTV
Orem's Prop 2 likely most contentious item on November ballot
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Orem's Prop 2 is likely to be the most contentious item on the November ballot. After a fun night with her husband and parents celebrating her birthday, Jorri Johnson received a rude present when she walked out to her car in the parking lot of an Orem mall.
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
KUTV
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
KUTV
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Nicole Lewis
November 6, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet American Fork High School's Nicole Lewis who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
KUTV
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
KUTV
Family, community gathers to honor 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor one year after her death
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Izzy Tichenor's family and friends gathered to hold a vigil and remembrance in her honor one year since she took her own life after being bullied at school. Izzy was just 10 years old when she resorted to suicide in November of 2021.
KUTV
I-80 carjacking victim recalls fighting off suspect on interstate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
KUTV
Officials advise caution to drivers on wet roads after crash in Davis County
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — First responders in Davis County are urging caution to drivers on wet roads after a crash in South Weber. They said over the weekend that wet roads and cooler temperatures led to the crash for a driver and their occupant. More from 2News. It...
KUTV
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County
(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
KUTV
Sacramento State remains unbeaten, tops Weber State 33-30
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Asher O'Hara ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and undefeated Sacramento State beat Weber State 33-30 on Saturday in a meeting of FCS top-10 teams. After O'Hara went in from the 1-yard line for a 30-14 lead to open the fourth quarter, Abraham...
KUTV
Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
