Indy Bridge Plans on Bay City Commission Agenda

The City of Bay City is planning to update its lease agreements with United Bridge Partners, the contractors responsible for taking over maintenance and repair of the Liberty and Independence Bridges. In a closed executive session to open the meeting Monday, November 7, the commission will meet with UBP and...
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash

Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight

A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
