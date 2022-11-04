Read full article on original website
Gladwin, Laker last Bay City area teams standing in prep football playoffs
BAY CITY, MI -- Of the 23 high school football teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area, only two remain heading into Week 12 of the 2022 season. Here is a capsule look at Gladwin and Laker as they venture into the regional final round of 11-player football.
Playing without QB, Laker runs wild to top Montrose for D7 district title
So everybody else stepped up.
Au Gres can’t get its vaunted run attack rolling in regional loss to Morrice
Au Gres delivered an electric season. But the Wolverines got zapped by a hard-charging Morrice defense.
Flint-area football playoff highlights: Goodrich, Linden among winners on wild night
FLINT – The second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs was certainly a wide one for some of the eight Flint-area teams who were still alive. There was the 89-point game between Division 1 top 10 teams Clarkston and Davison.
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
Millington adds bit of trickery to tradition, stuns Standish for district title
MILLINGTON, MI – Nothing is more important to the Millington football team than being true to their colors. Throughout the lives of every player on the team, Millington has put the “smash” in smashing success.
Frankenmuth’s Mary Richmond, Ithaca’s Parks Allen lead Saginaw-area cross country all-staters
Frankenmuth junior Mary Richmond and Ithaca senior Parks Allen led Saginaw-area runners in Saturday’s cross country state meets. Richmond and Allen both finished third in the state, Richmond in the Division 2 girls race and Allen in the Division 3 boys meet.
Gladwin looks unstoppable in claiming first district title since 2000
Gladwin kept its feet on the ground. But kept shooting for the stars.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Improbable, gut-wrenching loss ends Freeland’s season
Freeland will not make a return to the Division 4 semifinals this season, which is disappointing enough. But a gut-wrenching 10-9 loss Friday to Goodrich will add even more to the disappointment for a Freeland team that finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
Diving guru Janet Beattie draws special Bay County Sports Hall of Fame honor
BAY CITY, MI -- In the world of diving – where athletes jump, flip, tuck and spin – there’s a great appreciation for someone who is willing bend over backward for you. In the Bay City area and beyond, divers have long had a friend in Janet Beattie.
Indy Bridge Plans on Bay City Commission Agenda
The City of Bay City is planning to update its lease agreements with United Bridge Partners, the contractors responsible for taking over maintenance and repair of the Liberty and Independence Bridges. In a closed executive session to open the meeting Monday, November 7, the commission will meet with UBP and...
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
Frankenmuth ‘dogs’ use TNT to blast Swan Valley
FRANKENMUTH, MI – The Frankenmuth defense was undermanned. But it wasn't under-dogged.
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sindbad Foods Market in Flint Township offers tastes from around the world
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - Walk into Sindbad Foods Market and you’ll notice it isn’t any ordinary grocery store. From Middle Eastern to Latin American, Greek, and Indian food, Sindbad offers something that no other Flint-area grocery store offers inside its 7,000-square foot building. “Any customer can walk in...
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
