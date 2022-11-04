MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO