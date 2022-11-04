Read full article on original website
KTTS
BREAKING: No Active Shooter At Hillcrest High School
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have been clearing classrooms after someone called 911 this morning claiming that six people had been shot at Hillcrest High School. Police say there was no active shooter and the threat is not credible. The school district evacuated students. The district also sent out...
Fake 911 calls put strain on first responders, community
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fake 911 calls are becoming more and more common across the country. Springfield police experienced one just yesterday when a fake shooting threat was called in at Hillcrest High School. Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Mark Foos said the police force takes every call seriously and with the intention that is required of […]
KYTV
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers. As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
KYTV
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
KYTV
Evangel University student athletes say new arena will grow the school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Athletes in Springfield will get a nice new place to prepare for games. Evangel University will build a 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports complex. In late October, Evangel University broke ground on its new Valor Center. But that’s not all of it. They will also build the Randy...
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
KYTV
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KYTV
Police arrest one man for domestic assault in Nixa; incident disrupted pickup at elementary school
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man during a domestic assault incident that interrupted pickup at a Nixa elementary school on Friday. The incident happened at a home near the John Thomas Discovery School in the 300 block of Cherry Street around 3:45 p.m. Investigators say police negotiated with...
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
KYTV
Thousands of runners participate in 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Marathon held its 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon on Sunday morning. Almost 3,000 runners and walkers could be seen all over Springfield on Sunday. Participants could run a full marathon, half-marathon, or a 5K race. Several streets were also closed due to the races...
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
KYTV
Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program
BOLIVAR, Mo. – Construction is currently underway at a Bolivar church to help meet the community’s needs. The Heights Church will soon be opening an after-school program for students to receive care, tutoring, and Christian mentoring. Church leaders said it comes after hearing from the community about the need for more care options. “I think […]
Tuesday death at Lone Pine home ruled a homicide
Springfield Police have determined the death of a man at a home on N. Lone Pine Avenue Tuesday was a homicide, and officers have also identified the victim.
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
