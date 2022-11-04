Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands.
Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.
Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the soccer World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favorites, and star striker Lionel Messi.
