Trump Bemoans Swaying Teleprompters as MAGA World Pans Biden for Using Them

By Aila Slisco
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump complained about his teleprompters wobbling during an Iowa rally while his supporters were busy blasting President Joe Biden's use of the devices online.

Trump bemoaned the "waving" teleprompters while delivering a speech under stormy conditions in Sioux City on Thursday night. The former president went off-script to tell the rally crowd that the movement of the devices was making him "seasick."

"You think it's easy being up here with this wind? And I've got these stupid teleprompters waving like a flag," Trump said. "You think this is easy doing this? ... I'm gonna get seasick, I'm getting seasick!"

Trump went on to say that he sometimes decides to "just give it up" and speak without a teleprompter, before adding that doing the same thing "doesn't work well for Biden."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUGg4_0iy8mDY500
Former President Donald Trump is pictured during a rally in Mesa, Arizona, on October 9, 2022. Trump said that he was getting "seasick" due to a "waving" teleprompter at a rally in Iowa on Thursday. Mario Tama/Getty Images

"These suckers are moving around pretty good," he continued. "I'm trying to follow them and I'm getting seasick up here."

Meanwhile, Trump supporters on social media were denouncing Biden for using teleprompters, with some seemingly suggesting that the former president does not use the devices while on camera.

"Say what you want about Trump, but does anyone think Brandon could last for 75 minutes on camera without a teleprompter," Twitter user @BorisSpider14 tweeted while Trump was speaking in Iowa. "Trump sends it every time he's on camera."

"Biden just spews forth whatever is on the teleprompter, just like Ron Burgundy," tweeted @Staceylwooten. "He has no idea what he is doing. He makes America look weak on the world stage. He is a corrupt career politician. In 50 years of so-called public service, he has done nothing to benefit America."

"You can't speak without a teleprompter," @Yurmajesty0303 tweeted in response to a tweet from Biden's official account.

In response to Democratic fundraiser Jon Cooper's tweet urging the media to "be more fair" to Biden, user @bud_cann tweeted: "How can the media be fair to a career liar who reads libel laced rhetoric from a teleprompter because he's [too] addled to speak on his own?"

Conservatives also took aim at the president's use of teleprompters during his Wednesday night speech on political violence and threats to democracy.

"It's really sad that Joe Biden couldn't get through his teleprompter speech tonight without getting the day of the election wrong," Steve Guest, an adviser to GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, tweeted on Wednesday.

"Biden is speechifying tonight. (Reading a teleprompter, and barely doing that, to mouth others' words written for him.)," Connor Boyack of the think tank Libertas Institute tweeted before the Wednesday speech. "If it doesn't look like his last one I'll be disappointed."

Trump and his supporters have often criticized Biden for using teleprompters, while failing to mention that the former president also frequently uses the devices. During a September 2021 interview with Fox News' Greg Gutfeld, Trump accused Biden of using teleprompters to answer questions at press conferences, calling it "sad for our country."

"When you ask a question and then you see him read the answer off the teleprompter," Trump said. "That means he knows what's going on. He'll call—let's see, they told me to ask so-and-so, to ask a question. It's so sad for our country."

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump lashed out at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for using teleprompters and suggested that officials should "outlaw" the devices during campaigns.

"I don't like them. They're too easy," said Trump. "Other people use teleprompters. Maybe when you run, you shouldn't be allowed to use a teleprompter, because you find out what you're getting."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office for comment.

Comments / 31

AK Mathews
3d ago

Donald Trump can barely read from a teleprompter. When he's forced to, he has trouble keeping his lies straight. And let's not forget about when the dreary QAnon music starts.

Reply(2)
38
AP_001745.3143785f50e04295b8a3e62fcf17c949.2349
2d ago

Trumpty dumpty has to squint to read the teleprompter and then he can’t read the words correctly. His pronunciation of some words makes me laugh! Then he gets startled and goes off prompter which leads to incoherent run on sentences.

Reply
14
sweating bullets
3d ago

it's not swaying teleprompters that are his problem; his problem is having to use a hammer that doesn't come from a toy store. you know that he has to use both of his tiny hands to hold it which leaves no free hand to hold the nail in place...

Reply(1)
14
 

