FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Women's Soccer Falls Short in Penalty Kicks After Epic Comeback in America East Conference Championship

The Binghamton Women's Soccer team looked to snap an 18 year Conference Title drought, hosting the University of New Hampshire at home. The Bearcats trailed 4-1 at halftime, but stormed back in the 2nd half, tying the game 4-4, forcing overtime, and eventually Penalty Kicks. The Wildcats scored in sudden death following a missed shot by B-U, to take the 2022 America East Championship.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Men's Basketball Tips Off Against Cazenovia to Begin 2022-23 Season

Binghamton University's Men's Basketball season kicks off tomorrow, Monday, November 7th, with its first game at home against Cazenovia College. Its the first of a 29 game slate this season. The Bearcats boast one of the oldest rosters in all of Division I, with their average age on the team being 22 years old.
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

German Club Holds Harvest Festival

Binghamton's German Club is ending its year of events with a Harvest Festival. After a year of festivities, the German Club held a small sit-down dinner for the community. The night featured a range of German cuisine, including porkloin and sauerbraten. A live band also added to the fun. Most...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY

