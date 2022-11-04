Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Women's Soccer Falls Short in Penalty Kicks After Epic Comeback in America East Conference Championship
The Binghamton Women's Soccer team looked to snap an 18 year Conference Title drought, hosting the University of New Hampshire at home. The Bearcats trailed 4-1 at halftime, but stormed back in the 2nd half, tying the game 4-4, forcing overtime, and eventually Penalty Kicks. The Wildcats scored in sudden death following a missed shot by B-U, to take the 2022 America East Championship.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Men's Basketball Tips Off Against Cazenovia to Begin 2022-23 Season
Binghamton University's Men's Basketball season kicks off tomorrow, Monday, November 7th, with its first game at home against Cazenovia College. Its the first of a 29 game slate this season. The Bearcats boast one of the oldest rosters in all of Division I, with their average age on the team being 22 years old.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Field Hockey Moves on to State Final Four with Win in Regional Final
The Vestal Golden Bears defeated the Holland Patent Golden Knights from Section III in the Regional Final to advance to the State Semi-finals on Long Island next weekend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Field Hockey Remains Undefeated With NYS Class C Regional Win, Advances to State Final Four
The wins keep coming for the Whitney Point field hockey team as the Eagles shut out Canastota 9-0 to advance to the NYS Class C final four. Brenna Bough scored four goals, Genevieve Huston added two while Sadee Short, Huston, and Delana James each added a pair of assists. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Runs Away in 2nd Half Win over Walton, Advances to Class D Championship
The Delhi Bulldogs took down the Walton Warriors in a Class D battle to see who would face Tioga in the Section IV Championship game next week. The Bulldogs led 21-12 at halftime, and didn't look back, riding their momentum and taking a 42-20 victory. Check out the highlights from...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Moravia & Groton Win Semi-Finals, Will Battle for Section IV Championship
Both the Moravia Blue Devils and Groton Indians handled their competition on Saturday afternoon, to advance to the Section IV Championship for 8-Man football. Check out the highlights from both teams win's above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Takes Down Windsor in Thriller, Advances to Section IV Class B Title Game
Norwich clips Windsor 35-34 to advance to the Section IV Class B Championship game. The Purple Tornado will take on the winner of Johnson City @ Maine-Endwell which plays tomorrow.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Rolls by Johnson City, Faces Norwich in Class B Final
The Maine-Endwell Spartans handled the visiting Wildcats in the Section IV Semi-final to advance to the Section Championship game, which will be against Norwich next weekend. Check out the highlights from M-E's 51-26 win at home above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Falls to Elmira in Section IV Class AA Semifinal Game
The Binghamton Patriots' season ends in the Section IV Class AA Semifinals as Elmira doubles up Bingo 44-22. Elmira will take on Corning in the Championship game.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Takes Care of Horseheads, Advances to Class A Section Championship
The Vestal Golden Bears football team took care of business before a home crowd at Dick Hoover Stadium, notching a 30-6 win over the Horseheads Blue Raiders. They advance to play Union-Endicott in the Section IV Class A Championship game next week. Check out the highlights above!
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
Latest numbers, November 4th
The number of COVID-related hopitalizations in Broome County has increased by 7 since yesterday.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
German Club Holds Harvest Festival
Binghamton's German Club is ending its year of events with a Harvest Festival. After a year of festivities, the German Club held a small sit-down dinner for the community. The night featured a range of German cuisine, including porkloin and sauerbraten. A live band also added to the fun. Most...
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Jailed Binghamton murder suspect dies
A Binghamton man being held on a murder charge in the Broome County Jail has died.
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Comments / 0