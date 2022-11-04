ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara sworn in

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis City Council swore in the city's new police chief, Brian O'Hara, at a small ceremony on Monday morning. O'Hara, the former deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was nominated by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and approved to lead the city's police department last week. Monday's ceremony was a "very small, private event," according to a statement from Mayor Frey's office, to get him sworn in so he can begin his new job.
KARE 11

Justice Department to monitor poll locations in MN and WI

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
KARE 11

Hyper-local radio station amplifying voices in Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — WFNU 94.1 FM in St. Paul is the home of rising radio stars who share news and music from the neighborhoods where they live and work. "We decided that it was best to tell our story ourselves rather than have someone else tell the story for us," said Philip Gracia, co-director of WFNU. The station is low-power, meaning it broadcasts within five miles of University and Dale avenues.
southsidepride.com

38th and Chicago

When a major river meets a blockage, the river finds a suitable bypass. Similarly, when a major blood vessel in a human has a blockage, it can result in death, or the body finds an alternative path. In either case, the alternative is problematic. The route down Chicago Avenue in...
KARE 11

Key races to watch in Minnesota and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the results. In Minnesota, all eyes are on the governor's race with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz facing off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen. But there...
CBS Minnesota

"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
CBS Minnesota

There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...
willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
willmarradio.com

Jensen says Walz' policies responsible for 16 murders in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen says Walz administration policies on release of violent criminals are responsible for the murders of 16 Minnesotans -- and Jensen pledges on day one as governor he'll order the Corrections Department to "incarcerate violent offenders who violate their probation orders." Jensen says says Walz has undercut every level of the justice system. "When your governor of the state says, I am going to denigrate the work that police do, I am going to undercut the efforts that they put forth every day,... I don't think you get a mulligan [a free shot in golf] a week before the election." The Walz campaign responds Jensen opposes common-sense gun law reforms like universal background checks and "red flag" laws. The governor has renewed his call for 400 million dollars to beef up public safety, blaming Jensen and Republicans for blowing up last spring's budget deal which included it. Jensen responds Walz also wanted to grow the state budget by billions of dollars and calls the governor's latest proposal "raw political pandering."
Bring Me The News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
fox9.com

Dog missing from Minneapolis may be injured, needs heart medication

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis family is desperate to find their dog, who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Corduroy, who is a 25-pound mini Goldendoodle, needs special medical care and could be injured. His family is making a plea out across the Twin Cities for his safe return, believing someone has him.
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

