Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Related
counton2.com
Stratford High School evacuated after reports of fire in restroom
Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
counton2.com
MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A female student has been charged in connection with a fight that happened last week at Georgetown High School. The fight broke out at the high school during a lunch period on November 2, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Following its investigation into the altercation, police said a 17-year-old female […]
counton2.com
CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting
CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire...
counton2.com
GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation
GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands...
live5news.com
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.
counton2.com
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s …. 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. News 2 Midday Broadcast. Subtropical Storm Nicole...
counton2.com
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. News 2 Midday Broadcast. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical...
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. 2TP Election Day Special. 2TP gets you ready on the elections across the state...
CCSO investigating two Sunday shootings
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two shootings in the Adams Runs area that are believed to be related are under investigation by Charleston County deputies. According to a report provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a location on Jupiter Hill Road, just before 1:30 p.m Sunday, after a report of […]
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
counton2.com
Charleston men indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Two Charleston men were indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on multiple firearm and drug charges. Antwon Brown a.k.a. “Blee” (28) and Antonio Fyall III (19) were indicted after an investigation connected to the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The evidence-based program is part of the Department of Justice’s effort to reduce violent crime by focusing “enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders” and partnering with local crime prevention programs.
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
Hanahan traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm discovery
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle. According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5. During the stop, officers […]
Widow of slain SC senator sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
The lawsuit claims Facebook and Russian oligarch Yegeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin are responsible for the nine shooting deaths inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.
CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston […]
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Prosecutors pinpoint when they believe Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — (CNN) -- In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense inAlex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife,...
Comments / 1