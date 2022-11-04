ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Stratford High School evacuated after reports of fire in restroom

Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A female student has been charged in connection with a fight that happened last week at Georgetown High School. The fight broke out at the high school during a lunch period on November 2, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Following its investigation into the altercation, police said a 17-year-old female […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting

CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation

GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related. The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s …. 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. News 2 Midday Broadcast. Subtropical Storm Nicole...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. News 2 Midday Broadcast. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. 2TP Election Day Special. 2TP gets you ready on the elections across the state...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating two Sunday shootings

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two shootings in the Adams Runs area that are believed to be related are under investigation by Charleston County deputies. According to a report provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a location on Jupiter Hill Road, just before 1:30 p.m Sunday, after a report of […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston men indicted on federal drug, firearm charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Two Charleston men were indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on multiple firearm and drug charges. Antwon Brown a.k.a. “Blee” (28) and Antonio Fyall III (19) were indicted after an investigation connected to the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The evidence-based program is part of the Department of Justice’s effort to reduce violent crime by focusing “enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders” and partnering with local crime prevention programs.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hanahan traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm discovery

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle. According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5. During the stop, officers […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy