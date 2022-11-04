Ledyard man rescued from bottom of 30-foot-deep well

Ledyard ― A man who fell 30 feet down a well while doing yardwork was rescued Thursday night by a Naval Submarine Base Fire Department confined rescue team and local firefighters.

Ledyard Fire Department Chief Jon Mann said the man was transported by American Ambulance to Backus Hospital after the roughly hour-long rescue. He said the man did not have any apparent life-threatening injuries.

Mann said his crews responded to the 6:55 p.m. call at Arrowhead Drive to find the man alert and talking deep in the 3-foot-wide well. He had been there roughly 20 to 30 minutes before his screams led to calls for help, according to Mann.

Mann said he immediately requested the specially-trained submarine base fire department team, which he described as a huge asset in the area.

While the specialists were enroute, firefighters lowered a harness into the well so the man could secure himself to it and tension could be applied to support him out of the water as much as possible due to concerns about hypothermia, Mann said. Firefighters also performed air sampling to ensure the air quality was good.

The team from the submarine base fire department set up a rigging system so they could lower a firefighter into the well, according to Mann. The firefighter then put a harness on the man so he could be lifted out of the well.

Mann said it was the first time in his 16 years with the department that he’d seen a well rescue.

The chief advised people to be aware of their property and careful around wells, especially when the surface is covered by leaves. He said the man was blowing leaves in his yard when the incident occurred. It was unclear if the well cap was in place or not.

Gales Ferry Fire Company also responded. Mashantucket Fire Department and Laurel Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Norwich covered the Ledyard fire stations while the local firefighter were at the scene.

Editor’s note: This report was updated with the location.