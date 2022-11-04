CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO