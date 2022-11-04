Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WKYC
16-year-old student stabbed at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron
A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested.
Multiple people safely escape morning house fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Multiple people, including children, were able to safely escape a fire Monday morning at a four-family unit in the 1500 block of East 174th Street in Cleveland. “I went to the bathroom, came back in the room and then we just heard people banging on the door that there was a fire," Jalisa Chapman told 3News.
Euclid Police Department: Missing Adult Alert issued for 67-year-old man
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old Northeast Ohio man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Euclid Police Department is searching for William Diamond, who drove...
Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street
CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
'School is very dangerous': Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
22-year-old man and 15-year-old arrested in connection with homicide in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old male have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Elyria last month. According to Elyria Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Antwon Nathanuel President at a residence in Elyria on Friday morning. Shortly after noon, officers then arrested a 15-year-old male at Water St. and West Bridge St.
$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away
VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Police Department K-9 United announced on Facebook the passing of retired K-9 Miro on Thursday. Miro was put down after a "sudden drastic decline in his health," according to Vermillion Police Department Detective Sergeant Scott Holmes. The retired K-9, who would have turned 12...
Trial of Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer begins in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The trial is underway for Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago in Akron. Opening statements in the trial took place on Wednesday morning. 3News was planning to stream trial live, but the court is not permitting live coverage online.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley visit Cleveland ahead of Tuesday's election
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 1, 2022. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, are making a number of stops in the Cleveland area before Tuesday's midterm election. On Monday morning,...
3News Investigates: Cleveland cop felt 'so guilty' after high-speed pursuit killed Tamia Chappman
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a moment Sherrie Chappman can’t wish away. In seconds, her mind is pulled back to that fateful day. She remembers sending her 13-year-old daughter, Tamia, off to school, granting her wish to walk home with friends for the first time. SUBMIT A...
Kent elementary teacher to receive Ohio Physical Education Teacher of the Year
KENT, Ohio — One of Kent City Schools educators is about to receive a huge honor. Shawn Bates, a physical education specialist at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools will be awarded Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Ohio for 2022, Kent City Schools said in a news release.
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
Community remembers Geauga County teacher who will killed in motorcycle crash after hitting deer
BURTON, Ohio — The community is mourning the loss of Joe Randall, a physical education teacher at Berkshire Local Schools who died in a crash on Wednesday. Shortly after 7 a.m., Randall was driving his motorcycle northbound on State Route 44 in Newbury Township when he collided with a deer. He was thrown from the motorcycle before being struck by a commercial vehicle that was also heading north.
Stolen Kia from Cleveland crashes into Summit Armory in Bath Township
BATH, Ohio — A vehicle stolen from Cleveland crashed into a gun store in Summit County on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At 4:28 a.m., the Bath Police Department was called after...
'It's the love of people': How a Kent man has helped thousands celebrate their birthdays with special tokens
KENT, Ohio — His faith is his passion. Spreading kindness is his hobby. "All it is, to be honest, is just a little reminder someone is thinking about you on your birthday," Trevor Crews explains. The Kent native has mailed out around 25,000 birthday tokens, an idea that began...
16-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland apartment following altercation
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.
Cleveland area doctor says Ohio's strict abortion ban led to chaos, suffering, and worse health care while in effect
CLEVELAND — By June 24, David Burkons had spent as much time as a doctor could in the post-Roe world. The Cleveland native graduated the University of Michigan Medical School in 1973, the same year the landmark decision ensuring the right to an abortion was handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
3News' Isabel Lawrence serves as the 'Master of Shopping' at 8th Annual Akron Children's Hospital Toy Drive
AKRON, Ohio — WKYC Studios Anchor and Reporter Isabel Lawrence was the “Master of Shopping“ at the Akron Children’s Hospital Toy Drive on Thursday, November 3. Volunteer shoppers visited the Target in Fairlawn and filled their carts with gifts. The goal of the event? To make...
John's Safe Place opens new room at Clearview High School in Lorain: Here's what it means for students
LORAIN, Ohio — We have a great update to share with you on efforts to protect the mental health of students in school. We’ve told you about the John’s Safe Place nonprofit before as the organization has opened multiple "safe space" rooms at schools throughout Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0