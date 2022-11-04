ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Multiple people safely escape morning house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Multiple people, including children, were able to safely escape a fire Monday morning at a four-family unit in the 1500 block of East 174th Street in Cleveland. “I went to the bathroom, came back in the room and then we just heard people banging on the door that there was a fire," Jalisa Chapman told 3News.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street

CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'School is very dangerous': Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

22-year-old man and 15-year-old arrested in connection with homicide in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old male have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Elyria last month. According to Elyria Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Antwon Nathanuel President at a residence in Elyria on Friday morning. Shortly after noon, officers then arrested a 15-year-old male at Water St. and West Bridge St.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away

VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Police Department K-9 United announced on Facebook the passing of retired K-9 Miro on Thursday. Miro was put down after a "sudden drastic decline in his health," according to Vermillion Police Department Detective Sergeant Scott Holmes. The retired K-9, who would have turned 12...
VERMILION, OH
WKYC

Trial of Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer begins in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The trial is underway for Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago in Akron. Opening statements in the trial took place on Wednesday morning. 3News was planning to stream trial live, but the court is not permitting live coverage online.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Community remembers Geauga County teacher who will killed in motorcycle crash after hitting deer

BURTON, Ohio — The community is mourning the loss of Joe Randall, a physical education teacher at Berkshire Local Schools who died in a crash on Wednesday. Shortly after 7 a.m., Randall was driving his motorcycle northbound on State Route 44 in Newbury Township when he collided with a deer. He was thrown from the motorcycle before being struck by a commercial vehicle that was also heading north.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

16-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland apartment following altercation

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy