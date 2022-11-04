Read full article on original website
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
Free Charleston County medical clinic extends service area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic located on Johns Island is extending its service area for uninsured residents. BIFMC will expand its free services to those residing or working in Megget, Ravenel, Hollywood, and Walterboro. The clinic is extending the Hospitality Inclusion Project to those areas as well. BIFMC only […]
Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
Record number of early voters in Charleston County with one day left
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voters are hitting the polls by the thousands in Charleston County. “I wanted to skip the lines and it worked out well for me,” said Leroy Smalls Jr. who voted early at Seacoast Church in West Ashley. More than 51,000 people have already cast their ballots since early voting started […]
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A female student has been charged in connection with a fight that happened last week at Georgetown High School. The fight broke out at the high school during a lunch period on November 2, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Following its investigation into the altercation, police said a 17-year-old female […]
Officials: Stratford High School dismissing early, other bus routes delayed
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says students at Stratford High School will be dismissing early because of the continued presence of smoke in the building. Students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., district officials said. Parents of bus riders are encouraged to pick up or...
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
