Charleston, SC

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, SC
CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting

CHARLESTON, SC
Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford High School

CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Will schools be closed on Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Stratford High School evacuated after reports of fire in restroom

CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Free Charleston County medical clinic extends service area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic located on Johns Island is extending its service area for uninsured residents. BIFMC will expand its free services to those residing or working in Megget, Ravenel, Hollywood, and Walterboro. The clinic is extending the Hospitality Inclusion Project to those areas as well. BIFMC only […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation

GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation. Stratford High School evacuated after reports of …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands...
CHARLESTON, SC
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. 2TP Election Day Special. 2TP gets you ready on the elections across the state...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston's Veterans Day Parade

CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A female student has been charged in connection with a fight that happened last week at Georgetown High School. The fight broke out at the high school during a lunch period on November 2, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Following its investigation into the altercation, police said a 17-year-old female […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

