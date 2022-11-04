Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
Maquon’s Strode Garage fire update: lack of water on scene, $3M in damage
Firefighters from several rural departments were called to a structure fire in Maquon Thursday afternoon. Maquon Fire Chief Patrick Hohenbery tells WGIL that he got the call around 11:45 a.m. of the structure fire in the 400-block of Main Street, the sight of Strode Garage. Hohenbery says that a dozen...
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
UPDATE: 6 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in rural Peoria County; driver cited
UPDATE 1:07 P.M. - The driver of the box truck was cited, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: 9:22 A.M. - 6 students were taken to various Peoria hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. 5 other students on the bus refused transport and were left in the care of their parents.
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
Person and house shot early Sunday morning in Galesburg; Police are investigating
GALESBURG — A person was shot in the 400 block of E Berrien Street 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Galesburg Police. The victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Later that morning, at 6 a.m., a house in...
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was moved to a “Step Down Unit” for continued care after an assault by a wanted suspect on October 24 left the officer with serious head injuries.
Welcome Reception for Galesburg City Manager Gerald Smith
The City of Galesburg will welcome Gerald Smith as the new Galesburg City Manager on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mr. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, and his employment contract was approved by the Galesburg City Council on September 26, 2022.
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
Around the Tri States: Bond increased in decomposed body case; Seven sentenced on meth charges
A judge denied a motion to reduce bond for a Knox County woman charged with concealing a dead body. Instead, the judge granted the state’s motion to increase bond for Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition to being accused of concealing the body in...
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
