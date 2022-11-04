Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
WBAY Green Bay
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies in Calumet County are looking for a driver who crashed into a horse and fled the scene. The horse was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, at about 8 p.m., a driver was traveling north on Firelane 13 in Harrison when they...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Dodge County Sheriff: Neenah man dies after crashing into semi, woman injured
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old Neenah man reportedly died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on USHY 151 in the Township of Trenton. The initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Arkansas was driving a semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Road C.
WBAY Green Bay
Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on USHY 151 and County Rd C around 7:05p.m on Sunday. An initial investigation showed a 44-year-old man driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading east on County Rd C, then crossed the south bound lanes of USHY 151 to travel north on USHY 151.
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
Sheboygan Falls 4-year-old calls 911, saves mom suffering from seizure
Logan Mohr is your typical 4-year-old boy. This tiny, but mighty, four-year-old is being called a hero for saving his mom's life.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet County Sheriff’s Office investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a horse
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County are looking for an individual involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a horse seriously injured. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6, shortly after 8:00 p.m., a truck traveling northbound on Firelane 13 left the roadway and crossed into a horse pasture.
wearegreenbay.com
Scotch and square dancing, the secret to living until 100 years old
GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Not many people get to say they make it to their 100th birthday party, but for one woman, she can add that and square dancing to her resume. Marlys Muller always has a smile on her face, and she caught up with Local 5’s Bryce Oselen to talk about her big day.
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Release Details Regarding 10th Street Crash
The Manitowoc Police Department has released more details regarding last night’s crash on the 10th Street bridge. According to a news release, officers and Fire Rescue teams were sent to the bridge at around 8:00 p.m. They were informed by witnesses that a vehicle was stopped at the lights...
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Kickoff this week in East De Pere
(WFRV) – It’s a chance to double your impact during the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army. Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine Schmidt stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this week’s Christmas Campaign Kickoff event, plus a special guest joins in with details on the Costumed Caroler, a popular fundraising event that is a local take on the Masked Singer.
wearegreenbay.com
Dramatic ‘These Shining Lives’ opens Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present eight performances of Melanie Marnich’s “These Shining Lives” starting Thursday, Nov. 10, in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 4 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
Car pulled from Manitowoc River, one person found dead inside
Police say the car drove down the embankment into the water at about 8:00 Friday night. No word yet on the state of the occupants.
Comments / 2