Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

q95fm.net
Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard.
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested following shooting in Telford
A Washington County man was taken into custody Sunday following a shooting that occurred on Rauhof Road in Telford. Washington County deputies responded to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports that David J. Story, 42, had shot a female inside the residence, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office.
wjhl.com
Sullivan County superintendent search down to three candidates
School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates. Sullivan County superintendent search down to three …. School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates. Food Truck Friday: Sips 66. 17th Annual Turkey...
Kingsport Times-News
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Board of Trustees to hold public quarterly meeting Nov. 18
East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting and several committee meetings on Friday, November 18. All meetings will be conducted in person at the D.P. Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room.
supertalk929.com
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Election Commission eyes vacant schools for 2024 election
With the 2024 elections not too far in the distance, the Washington County Election Commission is on the hunt for more spacious voting sites — and vacant schools in the region are on the ballot. “We need an early voting site in Jonesborough and we wanted to put the...
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
wjhl.com
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni …. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. Hokies hampered by turnovers in loss to Georgia Tech. Hokies hampered by...
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
THP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County
BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle […]
wjhl.com
Southwest Virginia house fire kills 2 people who had been visiting owners
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died in a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Boody Road Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the owner reported the fire at 9:53 a.m. The owner and another adult escaped the fire, but two others […]
