Blue Hose fall to Flyers in home finale
On a rainy Saturday afternoon where the Presbyterian College football team celebrated the numerous accomplishments of their 11 seniors prior to kickoff against the Dayton Flyers, a true freshman stepped into the spotlight and shined brightly for the most eye-catching performance by a PC receiver this year. Unfortunately for the...
Polls open Tuesday for statewide general election
The 2022 general election will be conducted Tuesday, November 8 in Laurens County and across South Carolina. Several statewide and local races are up for grabs. Click here to view your sample ballot. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey, Democratic.
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
Arrest Report for November 6
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. David Sweat – Clinton. -Simple larceny, $2,000 or less. Jerree Brown...
